Where You Can Find The Most Expensive Restaurant In Oregon

Everybody loves getting delicious food for low prices , but sometimes you got to pay extra for that five-star experience. While there are plenty of affordable eateries, they are some restaurants that aren't afraid to charge more for their dishes. It may even be worth it!

For those who don't mind dropping some extra coins for their meals, LoveFood found the most expensive restaurant in every state. These businesses range from lavish fine-dining establishments to hearty steakhouses. Don't be surprised if they're in a high-rise building or sporting stunning oceanside views.

If you're looking for a top-tier dining experience in Oregon, writers say you should head over to...

El Gaucho !

Here's what writers had to say about the Portland restaurant :

"Tasting menus are the norm at many of Oregon’s fanciest restaurants, and particularly in Portland. When it comes to a la carte options, though, El Gaucho – a small regional chain with half a dozen locations – tops the price list. Its most expensive option for a main course is the Steak El Gaucho, a filet mignon with Maine lobster medallions and asparagus, served in a béarnaise sauce. That will whack $89 (£67) on your bill, or you could share the Chateaubriand, $155 (£116) for two people with sides and sauces."

