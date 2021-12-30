ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

LL Cool J Tests Positive For COVID, Cancels 'New Years Rockin' Eve' Show

By Kiyonna Anthony
 4 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

LL Cool J was set to take the stage at this year's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 , but ultimately pulled out after testing positive for COVID-19. The Grammy Award winning music legend said in a statement :

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,' We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!“

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee was set to perform a slew of his hits on the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve stage in Times Square, however, the show must go on. Classic rock band Journey is still slated to perform, as well as Latin pop star Karol G . Chloe Bailey was set to take the stage to perform her 2021 hit "Have Mercy", but ultimately pulled out of the ABC special. Other performances throughout the night include Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windset, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, Don Omar, One Republic, French Montana, Mae Muller, Maneskin, Masked Wolf, Polo G, and Walker Hayes.

Billy Porter will host and perform in New Orleans for the central time countdown, and Ciara will host the Los Angeles countdown with guest performers AJR and Daisy the Great. The 2022 edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve begins Friday, December 31 at 8pm ET.

Get well soon, LL!

CELEBRITIES
