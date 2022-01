The Texas Lottery has announced that it has its first big winner of the new year, the problem is, the "winner" might not know that they have "new year, new money" yet. Before we get into that, the Powerball jackpot for tomorrow night (Jan. 5th) will be the 9th largest jackpot ever with a value of $575 Million Bucks! Someone in Texas was lucky enough to match all 5 white balls at the last drawing which won them a Million Dollars. The cash option will be for $409.3 million if you choose that option so get ready and get your tickets for a shot a half a billion.

TYLER, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO