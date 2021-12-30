ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Kyle Seager announces retirement after 11 seasons with Mariners

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, Wash. – Kyle Seager has announced his retirement after 11 seasons with the Seattle Mariners. Seager’s wife, Julie, posted a...

