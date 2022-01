With CES 2022 set to officially kick-off, back as a physical event, on January 4th, it’s no exaggeration to say that with the rise of fresh COVID-19 concerns, there had been some doubt that it would still be going ahead over the last few weeks. Admittedly, a last-minute cancellation did seem unlikely, at the same time though, it didn’t seem entirely out of the realms of possibility either. Particularly since many major tech firms confirmed that they would be withdrawing their ‘physical’ presence from the event.

