ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Gameday Live Blog

By Shawn Krest
AllTarHeels
AllTarHeels
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPwPe_0dZ9ZZnX00

It’s not for all the Tostitos, but stakes will be high when UNC faces South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The 6-6 Tar Heels and 6-6 Gamecocks will both be looking to salvage winning records on the season, but perhaps of more interest to the national audience, the winning coach will forgo the traditional Gatorade bath and be doused with a bucket full of the title sponsor’s condiment.

Duke’s Mayo offered $10,000 to the winning coach’s charity of choice if they agreed to the mayo dump. South Carolina’s Shane Beamer was the first to agree to it, but a short time later, Mack Brown said he was in.

“If it means getting the win, you could hit me in the face with a frying pan for all I care,” Brown said.

The Tar Heels will be playing in this bowl for the fifth time and under the fourth different named sponsor. North Carolina is 1-3 in previous trips to the Belk, Meineke Car Care, and Continental Tire Bowl.

The Tar Heels have also played South Carolina in the stadium on two occasions, opening the 2015 and 2019 seasons against the Gamecocks and splitting the two games.

Carolina got a boost when quarterback Sam Howell announced he was participating in the bowl, unlike the four-star players who sat out last season’s Orange Bowl to prepare for the draft.

South Carolina hasn’t been as fortunate. Leading rusher ZaQuandre White and pass rusher Kingsley Enagbare have opted out, and starting quarterback Jason Brown transferred after the regular season.

Scouts from the Packers, Bears, Steelers and Titans are on hand for the game.

Carolina is wearing blue helmets and jerseys with white pants. S.C. has white helmets and pants, red jerseys.

UNC is the visiting team. They choose tails. It's heads. SC defers. UNC getting the kick coming up in seconds.

Rough start for UNC's defense. Give up 20 yard rush to Bell on the first snap and a 69-yard touchdown pass to him on the third. SC up 7-0 early.

Replay shows that Howell's pass to Green was a yard short. Mack punts on fourth and one, and it takes SC another three plays to find the end zone, 66 yards to Bell again. Two-point conversion makes it 15-0 Gamecocks.

UNC manages to stop a South Carolina drive at the 12. SC kicks a field goal to go up 18-0. Still 27 seconds left in the first quarter.

British Brooks gets the Heels on the board with a 63-yard touchdown run. SC lead cut to 18-7

That's the longest TD run in UNC bowl history, topping a 59-yarder by Amos Lawrence in 1980

UNC's defense gets a stop. Forces a SC punt. Progress is being made...

Howell takes a sack to stall a promising UNC drive. Atkins hits from 40. 18-10 SC with 5:44 left in the half

South Carolina with a strong drive to flip momentum back. McDowell takes it 35 yards for the score. UNC couldn't stop the SC ground game on that drive. 25-10 Gamecocks

UNC lines up to go for it on fourth down from the 14. False start. Carolina kicks instead. Atkins from 36 makes it 25-13.

South Carolina gets the ball to start the half and marches downfield. 9 play drive takes five minutes off the clock and makes it 32-13.

Razzle dazzle--reverse flea flicker finds Walston wide open for a 37 yard touchdown. Chandler takes in the two-point conversion. Score is 32-21

SC tacks on another field goal to go up 38-21 with 50 seconds left.

Sam Howell's day (and career?) is done. Drake Maye comes in to mop up.

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer From SEC Program

This has been a frequent headline over the past two seasons:. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has landed yet another big-time, Power-Five transfer. On Saturday, South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..”...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

ESPN Announcer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Injury

An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral, a top...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Jim Harbaugh said about Georgia following Michigan's loss to Bulldogs

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines were pummeled by Georgia 34-11 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 20-of-30 for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Georgia’s defense was flat-out dominant against the Wolverines offense. The mismatch couldn’t have been more obvious.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Beamer
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Sam Howell
On3.com

Matt Corral receives update after scary injury in Sugar Bowl

There was a lot of discussion leading up to the Sugar Bowl about Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral deciding to play into the game instead of opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. Players in Corral’s position often opt out to avoid injury that could hinder their draft stock. For Corral, that became a reality on Saturday night.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belk Bowl#Bowl Games#Orange Bowl#Unc#American Football#Gameday Live Blog#Tostitos#Gamecocks#Mayo#The Tar Heels#Meineke Car Care#Packers#Steelers#Titans#Sc#Bell
FanSided

Former Ohio State football player makes stunning allegations about Urban Meyer

Former Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson began speaking out about his time with the program and, specifically, former head coach Urban Meyer. For as bad of a head coach as he was on the field, Urban Meyer was doomed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was ultimately fired due to the other things. Whether it was not flying home with the team from Ohio, the infamous bar video, or kicking his kicker in warmups, his behavior was unacceptable. But now, his time with Ohio State football is looking as if it was problematic as well.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Player Announces He Retired

Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson is calling it a career. After halftime of the Rose Bowl, Williamson announced his retirement from football. Pointing out that he didn’t pull a Vontae Davis and quit at halftime. Williamson was one of 24 Buckeyes who didn’t suit up for the school’s Rose...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Crushed By Matt Corral News

Just a couple days ago, Matt Corral explained why he elected to play in the Sugar Bowl rather than opting out. Early in the second quarter, the Ole Miss quarterback was carted off with an apparent knee injury. It’s an awful set of circumstances for Corral, who wanted one last...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Alabama Staffer Landing Head Coaching Job

One of the hardest parts of maintaining a dynasty in college football is keeping assistants in house. On Monday, another Nick Saban Alabama disciple is leaving for their own opportunity, following the January 10 national championship game. According to FootballScoop.com, Ron Cooper, an analyst with the Crimson Tide is taking...
ALABAMA STATE
AllTarHeels

AllTarHeels

Raleigh, NC
102
Followers
183
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTarHeels is a FanNation channel covering University of North Carolina athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy