ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

This performance changed the direction of American music forever

hazard-herald.com
 4 days ago

James Taylor and Carole King have been friends and...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WZOZ 103.1

Chrissie Hynde Performs the Music of Bob Dylan: Review

Chrissie Hynde shared a stage with Bob Dylan back in 1984 at Wembley Stadium in London for a blistering update of "Leopard Skin Pill Box Hat," and the sheer excitement is palpable on her face. A similar look of joy could be seen on Hynde's face Sunday as she played Dylan songs for a live audience.
MUSIC
anacortestoday.com

Artists perform Chinese music: 2009

I don’t recall details, but I had to share these images from a music presentation at Brodniak Auditorium and February 2009. I was doing an article for the Anacortes School District “Currents” newsletter, but I couldn’t put my hands on the article for details. Beautiful clothing, instruments … and music!
ANACORTES, WA
inlander.com

The stage version of Anastasia takes the animated musical in starkly different directions

Out of all the animated musicals from my childhood, Anastasia remains the most slept on. The 1997 musical follows an 18-year-old orphan with amnesia named Anya who discovers she's actually Russian royalty. The story fictionalizes the Bolshevik overthrow of the Imperial Russian Romanovs as an event perpetrated through dark magic by Rasputin. The only Romanovs to escape are Nicholas II's mother, Dowager Empress Marie, and his youngest daughter, Grand Duchess Anastasia, but the pair become separated. Years later, two con men (Dimitri and Vlad) hold auditions for an "Anastasia" in order to claim the dowager empress' reward for finding her, only to unwittingly stumble on the real thing and whisk her to Paris to claim the reward. Along the way, a romance sparks between Anya and Dimitri, and Rasputin tries to use his dark magic to kill off the last of the Romanov line.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Taylor
Person
Carole King
Longview News-Journal

Guitarist Robin Bibeau to perform classical music concert

Guitarist Robin Bibeau, who performs classical, jazz, rock and progressive rock music, will perform a free classical guitar concert, “Masterworks of the Classical Guitar,” on Jan. 9 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler. Bibeau will perform a collection of classical masterworks from the 1700s through...
MUSIC
Herald Community Newspapers

Musical performances bring the joy back

Hewlett High School was the center of music for the Hewlett-Woodmere School District, with concerts for the elementary, middle and high school students and bringing excitement to the community in December. The music ensembles have been preparing for the concerts since the start of the school year in September. Students...
WOODMERE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Holiday musical performance for RCSD students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Jimmie Highsmith Jr., a grammy-nominated and award-winning saxophonist played holiday music and jazz tunes outsde the Franklin auditorium on Thursday morning. Highsmith has opened for artists Alicia Keys and Wynton Marsalis. He has 11 top-selling smooth jazz albums that have sold all over the world.
ROCHESTER, NY
riverjournalonline.com

Live Music Performances are Back at Todd Elementary

The sweet sound of violins, flutes and clarinets in the hallways is back at Todd Elementary School to the delight of students and teachers alike. This week, in celebration of the holidays and festivities, students from the Todd School band and orchestra in fourth and fifth grades, performed holiday tunes during the lunch periods in the cafeteria.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Music#Collaborators
blackchronicle.com

‘Insecure’ Changed the Way We Experience TV Forever: Fan Reactions Inside

Fans said goodbye to Insecure last night (Dec. 26). The final episode of the series debuted on HBO, wrapping up the end of an era for television. The entire cast and crew joined longtime fans on social media to share their reactions of the finale episode and fondest memories of the characters throughout the years.
TV SERIES
hazard-herald.com

Paul Weller wants soul singers to cover his songs

Paul Weller wants an album of soul singers covering his songs – but is worried it would seem “arrogant”. The ‘Changingman’ hitmaker has been dreaming of the project for years but is concerned people would find it self-indulgent and not be interested. He said: “I’d...
MUSIC
wrrnetwork.com

Treefort Music Fest Performance Opportunity for Wyoming Musicians

The Wyoming Arts Council and Treefort Music Fest are seeking Wyoming-based musicians to perform at the March 23-27, 2022 music festival in Boise, ID. This is a statewide call open to Wyoming independent musicians of all genres. Several acts will be selected by the talent buyers at Treefort Music Fest and paid for their performance. Selected acts will perform at a Wyoming focused showcase, an official event of the festival, and afforded the opportunity to play additional shows outside of this showcase.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Business Insider

How TikTok is changing the music industry

TikTok has become a go-to platform for discovering new music. Record labels, music marketers, artists, and other creators are all flooding the app with songs. Here's a full breakdown of Insider's recent coverage on TikTok's impact on the music industry. TikTok is an essential promotional tool for music artists and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Music Industry Moves: A2IM’s Richard James Burgess Awarded MBE by Queen Elizabeth II

Richard James Burgess — president/CEO of the American Association of Independent Music and a veteran producer, musician and author — has been awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II in her New Year’s Honours List. The honor — which has been awarded to the Beatles, Adele and Ed Sheeran among others — is awarded for significant contributions to the arts and sciences and is bestowed on recipients in a special ceremony hosted by a member of the Royal Family. Burgess is being recognized for his services to music. Prior to A2IM, Burgess was head of...
MUSIC
Mashed

How Edna Lewis Changed Country Cooking Forever

Edna Lewis, an acclaimed chef and cookbook author sometimes referred to as the "Julia Child of Southern cuisine" (via Southern Living) and the "Grande Dame of Southern cooking" (per the National Women's History Museum), rose from humble origins to become an ambassador for traditional country cooking, showcasing this simple and stylish American culinary art form.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy