US children hospitalized with COVID in record numbers

By MARTHA BELLISLE, TERRY TANG - Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S....

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Omicron upends return to US schools and workplaces

Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break Monday or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus.
CBS LA

45,000 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In LA County This Holiday Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — This holiday weekend has resulted in almost 45,000 new cases of COVID-19 across LA County, public health officials said Sunday. Officials said there were 23,553 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on Saturday and another 21,200 individuals with positive test results on Sunday within the county. To that end, public health officials were urging residents to curtail higher risk activities such as being indoors with others unmasked for long periods of time, and being present at crowded outdoor events. In addition to the increased numbers, hospitalizations were on the rise. At least 1,628 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, and over twenty...
Times Daily

Congress' doctor wants 'maximal telework' amid virus surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress' top doctor urged lawmakers Monday to move to a "maximal telework posture," citing "unprecedented" numbers of COVID-19 cases at the Capitol that he said are mostly breakthrough infections of people already vaccinated.
CBS LA

Experts Weigh In On Children Going Back To School While LA COVID Cases Surge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Experts are urging Los Angeles County residents to take safety measures as a surge of COVID cases makes some parents nervous about sending their children back to school after winter break. The Burbank School district held an emergency meeting to discuss a delay in students returning to school due to the surge of cases. The district decided not to delay, so students will return to classes Monday as planned. “A lot of teachers who traveled did the right thing: they went to get their testing but they don’t have the results yet, so they don’t feel safe returning,”...
Times Daily

Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly

Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement.
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
