Music

This performance changed the direction of American music forever

homenewshere.com
 4 days ago

James Taylor and Carole King have been friends and...

homenewshere.com

WZOZ 103.1

Chrissie Hynde Performs the Music of Bob Dylan: Review

Chrissie Hynde shared a stage with Bob Dylan back in 1984 at Wembley Stadium in London for a blistering update of "Leopard Skin Pill Box Hat," and the sheer excitement is palpable on her face. A similar look of joy could be seen on Hynde's face Sunday as she played Dylan songs for a live audience.
MUSIC
homenewshere.com

Carole King & James Taylor Trade Off Signature Songs in ‘Just Call Out My Name’

“You’ve Got a Friend” is more than an anthem for Carole King—who wrote, recorded and won a Song of the Year Grammy for it—and James Taylor, for whom it was a No. 1 hit. The song also defines their longtime mutual admiration and support for each other, manifested in 2010’s Troubadour Reunion world tour, the centerpiece of director Frank Marshall’s captivating concert doc.
MUSIC
inlander.com

The stage version of Anastasia takes the animated musical in starkly different directions

Out of all the animated musicals from my childhood, Anastasia remains the most slept on. The 1997 musical follows an 18-year-old orphan with amnesia named Anya who discovers she's actually Russian royalty. The story fictionalizes the Bolshevik overthrow of the Imperial Russian Romanovs as an event perpetrated through dark magic by Rasputin. The only Romanovs to escape are Nicholas II's mother, Dowager Empress Marie, and his youngest daughter, Grand Duchess Anastasia, but the pair become separated. Years later, two con men (Dimitri and Vlad) hold auditions for an "Anastasia" in order to claim the dowager empress' reward for finding her, only to unwittingly stumble on the real thing and whisk her to Paris to claim the reward. Along the way, a romance sparks between Anya and Dimitri, and Rasputin tries to use his dark magic to kill off the last of the Romanov line.
ENTERTAINMENT
Longview News-Journal

Guitarist Robin Bibeau to perform classical music concert

Guitarist Robin Bibeau, who performs classical, jazz, rock and progressive rock music, will perform a free classical guitar concert, “Masterworks of the Classical Guitar,” on Jan. 9 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler. Bibeau will perform a collection of classical masterworks from the 1700s through...
MUSIC
riverjournalonline.com

Live Music Performances are Back at Todd Elementary

The sweet sound of violins, flutes and clarinets in the hallways is back at Todd Elementary School to the delight of students and teachers alike. This week, in celebration of the holidays and festivities, students from the Todd School band and orchestra in fourth and fifth grades, performed holiday tunes during the lunch periods in the cafeteria.
EDUCATION
homenewshere.com

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss want to tour again together

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss want to tour again together. The pair reunited this year for new album ‘Raise the Roof’ and had such a good time on the road when they last worked together, on 2007’s ‘Raising Sand’, they are keen to get back on stage.
MUSIC
blackchronicle.com

‘Insecure’ Changed the Way We Experience TV Forever: Fan Reactions Inside

Fans said goodbye to Insecure last night (Dec. 26). The final episode of the series debuted on HBO, wrapping up the end of an era for television. The entire cast and crew joined longtime fans on social media to share their reactions of the finale episode and fondest memories of the characters throughout the years.
TV SERIES
themendelssohn.org

Dr. Herbert Jones, African American Sacred Music

You may join virtually or in-person. No singing experience required. In-person seating is limited, so register early!. Dr. Herbert V.R.P. Jones is Founder/Director of The Heritage Gospel Chorale of Pittsburgh, and is one of the nation’s foremost figures in choral conducting and pedagogy and an expert in the intersection between theology and musical expression. A Southern transplant to Pennsylvania, Dr. Jones has cultivated a broad-based, multifaceted career as a choral conductor, educator, operatic and oratorio bass, liturgical dancer, orator and pastor, teaching and performing across the United States and Europe.
EDUCATION
Morning Journal

Clooney-directed ‘The Tender Bar’ elevated by Affleck’s performance | Movie review

It’s not that everything George Clooney touches turns to gold. However, since 1997’s ill-fated “Batman & Robin,” the actor has prioritized a good script over all else when choosing a project. That has led to a number of leading-man turns that, if not huge hits, more often were well-regarded than panned. Plus, Clooney’s acting resume has become impressively eclectic.
MOVIES
Business Insider

How TikTok is changing the music industry

TikTok has become a go-to platform for discovering new music. Record labels, music marketers, artists, and other creators are all flooding the app with songs. Here's a full breakdown of Insider's recent coverage on TikTok's impact on the music industry. TikTok is an essential promotional tool for music artists and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
Page Six

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES

