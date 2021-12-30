LL Cool J Exits ‘Rockin’ Eve’ Performance in Time Square After Testing Positive for COVID

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is quickly moving through the United States just as the calendar flips to a new year.

Many performances that were scheduled to ring in 2022 have been canceled, including LL Cool J’s performance in Times Square for Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,’” the native New Yorker posted on social media.

Chloe was also slated to perform, however, performances by Journey, Karol G, Billy Porter, and Daddy Yankee are still scheduled to perform.

Has COVID made you change your New Year’s plans?

