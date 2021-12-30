Omicron causing rise in child hospitalizations due to COVID-19
According to NBC4i, Ohio’s hospitals are under immense pressure as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads, and this includes the state’s children’s hospitals.
According to an NBC News analysis, in the last four weeks, the average number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has jumped 52 percent.
Despite a notion early in the pandemic that children can’t get sick from the virus, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital they are seeing the opposite as hospitalizations climb with omicron.
One hurdle we are approaching is New Year’s Eve, and doctors say for the safety of adults and children, people should rethink their plans this year.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Comments / 0