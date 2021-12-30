Mollie L Patterson’s Picks

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, remember when we were all like “2020 has sucked, but at least we’ll be past this whole pandemic thing by next year and everything will be back to normal, including for video games!”. Yeah, whoops. I don’t even know what 2021 was at this point. I...

Ray Carsillo's Picks

As the new generation of consoles continues to try to gain its footing since last year’s launch, and delays plagued the year almost as much as 2020, some surprising titles emerged to contend for game of the year in 2021. While I felt there were fewer amazing titles this year overall, a handful were still able to claw, ride, or fly their way to the top of my list with ease as I felt they were clearly head and shoulders above the pack. Here are my top five games of 2021.
EGM's Best of 2021

Our Top 10 – #4 At this point, we’re all a little tired of lengthy writeups about “the way things are now.” We could probably sit here and waste a few paragraphs’ worth of your life talking about these trying times, and game delays, and hardware shortages. But we’re tired. You’re probably tired. Let’s just agree to jettison all that for a year and get to the good stuff.
Michael Goroff's Picks

It’s hard to imagine that 2021 is already over, or that it even started in the first place. How do we know we aren’t in some Lost-style alternate universe purgatory just waiting to have flashbacks to our real lives where we’re trapped on a deserted island called 2020? We all liked to pretend, by flying on airplanes and eating in restaurants, that COVID-19 was over, but there is one industry—specifically, the one that makes video games—that made the truth as plain as day: Nothing is over.
Josh Harmon's Picks

Oh, 2021. You had such promise. You were supposed to be our triumphant comeback from the horrors of 2020. Instead, you were that moment when you kill the final boss, a cutscene starts, and then—wait, why is the life bar at the top of the screen slowly refilling? Now we’re all catching hands from “(Omicron Form)” and we’ve already used up all our healing items. I don’t have anything else to say. I’m tired.
PlayStation Now adds Final Fantasy XII, Mortal Kombat 11, and more

Sony has announced that six more games are joining its PlayStation Now subscription service. From tomorrow, January 4th, subscribers can either stream or download (PlayStation only) Nertherrealm’s fighter Mortal Kombat 11, roguelike Fury Unleashed, open-world sandbox survival game Unturned, platformer Super Time Force Ultra, and Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition. Joining these games is the fifth and final of the Final Fantasy titles announced for the service last year, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.
Genshin Impact's 2.4 update arrives this week

Genshin Impact’s next major update, Fleeting Colors in Flight, will be available starting January 5th, developer miHoYo has announced. This latest update for the game will introduce Enkanomiya, the remains of an underwater nation that has been sealed away for thousands of years. In this new area, players will encounter Bathysmal Vishaps, which are “social predators who can hunt together and take advantage of their surroundings in combat,” and Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames, which “can unleash Pyro attacks that deal delayed bursts of damage regardless if characters are shielded or not.”
Here's what's coming to Nintendo Switch this week

Nintendo has shared the full lineup of titles making their Nintendo Switch debut over the next seven days. This week, Switch owners can purchase Justice Chronicles, a fantasy RPG in which players follow the story of a novice High Beast Knight who forms a partnership with the God of Death to save a Battle Maiden, and survival horror game Heaven Dust 2.
Snow Stealth Slone now available for Fortnite Crew subscribers

Fortnite Crew subscribers can now claim the January Crew Pack and its new outfit. Players who claim the January Crew Pack will receive the Snow Stealth Slone Outfit, Snow Stealth Hardcase Back Bling, Sleet Spike Pickaxe, and Snow Stealth Wrap. The pack also includes the alternate Winter Sunset Style for the outfit, Back Bling, and pickaxe.
When Will 'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Be on Netflix?

If you’re anything like us, you’ve already devoured all ten Season 4 episodes of Cobra Kai. We laughed (the Johnny training montage from Episode 5), we cried (the Johnny and Miguel scene from Episode 8), and we were absolutely blown away by the return of REDACTED, the surprise cameo appearance from REDACTED, and basically everything that happened in the season finale.
The Coolest 'Karate Kid' Easter Eggs in 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

The following post contains SPOILERS for Cobra Kai Season 4. It’s meant to be read after you’ve watched the new season, which is now streaming on Netflix. One of the most impressive things about Cobra Kai throughout its run on YouTube and Netflix is the way it’s been able to take some of the most outlandish or downright silly aspects of The Karate Kid franchise and mine them for drama, humor, and even pathos. Season 4 of Cobra Kai takes the single most outlandish and silly chapter in the series — 1989’s The Karate Kid Part III — and does just that. It transforms elements of one of the goofiest movies of the 1980s into an epic saga of loyalty, betrayal, passion, and heartache — with a little karate in it.
'Venom' and Bond Still Lead VOD Charts as 'Lost Daughter' Makes Impressive Netflix Debut

After a year when home viewing, including major Premium VOD releases of films shortly after their theatrical debuts, the holiday results seem to take a back seat to the monster ones for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) in theaters. And its success has bled over at home. Seven of the 30 slots on the three top 10 charts IndieWire tracks are taken by early “Spider-Man” entries. Otherwise, the shuffle back and forth at the top remains between “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (Sony) and “No Time to Die” (United Artists), both now reduced to $5.99. “Venom 2” is #1 at both...
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Continues Box Office Domination, Crosses $600 Million in North America

Another weekend, another chance for Sony’s superhero adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to flex its box office dominance. The comic book sequel, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s favorite neighborhood web-slinger, towered over domestic box office charts for the third weekend in a row. “No Way Home” captured $52.7 million over the New Year’s holiday frame, boosting its domestic tally to $609 million. It extends an epic streak for the latest Spidey adventure as the lone blockbuster to deliver the kind of ticket sales it would have been expected to make in pre-pandemic times. It now ranks as the 10th-highest grossing domestic...
'Pawn Stars' Discovers the Holy Grail of Coins

The Pawn Stars rare and unusual items in their store. However, it isn’t every day that the “holy grail” of coins walks in the door. Back in Season 10 in an episode titled Generation Gap, Rick Harrison dealt with a customer. The owner of this item said that he had a 1922 high relief, matte finish silver dollar. It was back in 1921 when the United States decided to bring silver dollars back into mint. They wanted to make the coins detailed and long-story-short, the project didn’t last long.
PS5 stock UK - live: Game, Currys and Smyths Toys could restock – how to get a console

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon – although it remains to be seen if this trend will continue into January. If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.Read more:Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience9 best PS5 games for every kind of playerThe best January sales tech deals this yearCheck stock from UK PS5 retailers below:VeryArgosScanGameSmyths ToysPlayStation DirectAOAmazonShopToJohn Lewis & PartnersAsdaCurrysTescoBTEEBox.co.ukStudio
Box Office: 'Spider-Man' Soars Past $600M Domestically; 'King's Man' Beats 'Matrix'

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home rang in 2022 in style, earning another $52.7 million over New Year’s weekend to become the 10th biggest film in history at the domestic box office after collecting $609.9 million through Sunday, not adjusted for inflation. Globally, the webslinger has set a slew of records, including becoming the first film of the pandemic era to clear the $1 billion threshold at the worldwide box office, a feat it accomplished without China. Spider-Man is a huge win for Sony and starts off the new year on a positive note for Hollywood and stressed-out theater owners. It’s...
CES 2022: Alienware's Concept Nyx lets you game anywhere in your home

Many of us assume that the future of gaming is game-streaming, where we’ll be able to stream to our phones, computers, and TVs, straight from the cloud. But Dell’s Alienware has come up with a slightly different concept of the future of gaming — Concept Nyx. Concept Nyx is built around the idea of gaming wherever you want to in the home, streaming from a central computer that can share games through a local wireless network. This concept means that a decent wireless network is still required. But, many of the issues around things like latency and bandwidth are either solved...
'The Book Of Boba Fett' Premiere Viewership 13% Higher Than 'Hawkeye'

When it came to the Wednesday through Sunday viewership of Disney+/Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett, 1.7 million U.S. households tuned in to learn more about the mysterious bounty hunter’s origins in the first episode, “Stranger in a Strange Land.” That episode dropped on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The audience for Book of Boba Fett, measured by Samba TV across 46M TV devices with a panel of 3 million Smart TV households who watched at last five minutes, was 13% higher than the 5-day premiere of Disney+/Marvel’s Hawkeye, which was watched by 1.5M HHs from Nov. 24-28. Loki was the first prominent Disney+/Marvel series to drop...
