ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jim Harbaugh updates Daxton Hill’s status before Capital One Orange Bowl

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrEfr_0dZ9Y3qZ00

DANIA BEACH, Fla. — The big question surrounding Michigan football in the past week is whether or not junior safety Daxton Hill will be available to play in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Georgia on Friday.

The day before the game, we finally got a little clarity.

It was discovered earlier in the week that Hill remained in Ann Arbor while the rest of the team made its way to South Florida. Michigan did not disclose the reasons as to why Hill did not make the trip.

On Thursday, head coach Jim Harbaugh said that the Wolverines will have a better idea on whether or not he’ll be able to play in the College Football Playoff semifinal later in the day.

“His status is going to be questionable,” Harbaugh said. “He’s working through something right now. We’ll know more today whether he’ll be able to play.”

But does that mean that Hill has made his way to South Florida? Or has he yet to make the trip?

Harbaugh clarified, saying that he still hasn’t arrived, but if he’s cleared to play, he could be down in the area by later Thursday.

“He’s not right now. He might be,” Harbaugh said. “He could be here today. He may not. But not currently in Florida, no.”

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Jim Harbaugh said about Georgia following Michigan's loss to Bulldogs

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines were pummeled by Georgia 34-11 in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 20-of-30 for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Georgia’s defense was flat-out dominant against the Wolverines offense. The mismatch couldn’t have been more obvious.
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh gives a hint about his future

After a 34-11 Orange Bowl dismantling at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh wasted little time to look behind that result and look toward next season. In his postgame press conference, Harbaugh revealed that the Wolverines still had a great season and expressed confidence...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jim Harbaugh doesn’t seem to be inclined to return to the NFL

Jim Harbaugh’s seventh season at Michigan was his best. At a time when some are wondering whether it will be his last, it sure didn’t sound that way after the loss to Georgia on Friday night. “It was a great season,” Harbaugh said. “To me, it’s one of...
NFL
The Detroit Free Press

Why Georgia's rout of Michigan is reminiscent of Michigan State's 2015 CFP collapse

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Gemon Green dropped his head, and the Michigan football cornerback shook it ever so slightly as he glanced briefly at the celebration unfolding in the painted red end zone at Hard Rock Stadium. James Cook had just slipped out of the backfield, cruised past the Wolverines’ last line of defense and scored on a 39-yard touchdown reception that accounted for Georgia’s last points in its 34-11 romp Friday. A party started on...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh reflects on Michigan season, Orange Bowl loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Jim Harbaugh was proud of his team despite Friday night's disappointing 34-11 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff, an Orange Bowl setback that was never competitive and revealed the gap between the SEC's runner-up this season and the Big Ten's champion. The Wolverines were out-gained by a wide margin and failed to recover from an early two-touchdown deficit midway through the first quarter that seemed to rock the nation's second-ranked team.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Football#College Football Playoff#Orange Bowl#American Football#Wolverines
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Father of Caleb Williams details keys to transfer destination

As everyone continues to follow the breaking development of the Oklahoma Sooners star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams entering the transfer portal, more information has come to light on the situation. According to Pete Thamel, Carl Williams, father of the Sooners quarterback, tells Yahoo Sports that the family has followed the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer From SEC Program

This has been a frequent headline over the past two seasons:. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has landed yet another big-time, Power-Five transfer. On Saturday, South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..”...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

ESPN Announcer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Injury

An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral, a top...
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Terry Saban gives keys to longevity for marriage with the love of her life, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and his wife, Miss Terry, have a storybook romance. The couple has been married for 50 years, but they have known each other for longer. Both grew up in West Virginia and had a passion for teaching. As Nick Saban fell in love with coaching, Terry stood beside her husband. The two have been in college football and National Football League. Since arriving at the University of Alabama in 2007, the Saban’s have felt at home.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest injury update on Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

It looks like good news for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Corral left Saturday night’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Baylor in the first quarter with an ankle injury, and was transported from the sideline to the locker room on a cart. He later emerged on crutches and without his pads and helmet, visibly emotional as it was clear he would not be able to return to the game.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy