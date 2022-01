Competing hospital systems came together in an unprecedented show of unity Tuesday to urge Illinoisans to stay the course to help an overwhelmed healthcare system. Central Illinois hospital and healthcare systems HSHS Illinois, Memorial Health, SIU School of Medicine, and Springfield Clinic released a joint “Letter to the Community” Thursday asking the public to please think twice and take one more step to protect yourself and those around you as COVID cases again surge to record levels in many areas of the state.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO