A West Chicago man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for carjacking a motorist at knifepoint just a half-hour after being released on a no-money bond on another charge. Moises Patino-Romero, 26, will have to serve at least half of the sentence before he is eligible for parole. He will receive credit for the 1¾ years he spent in the DuPage County jail since his arrest, according to court records.

WEST CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO