Scheana Shay Says Postpartum Hair Loss Is Her ‘Biggest Insecurity’: It Was ‘Coming Out in Chunks’

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago
Scheana Shay Charles Sykes/Bravo

“Think before you comment.” Scheana Shay clapped back at social media trolls after her hairline sparked remarks during the Tuesday, December 28, Vanderpump Rules episode.

“To everyone who has commented on my hairline tonight: this was already my biggest insecurity and legit the only thing I usually would facetune,” the reality star, 36, captioned a Wednesday, December 29, Instagram Story post. “It is slowly coming back but I’m also still pumping milk every three hours since [my 8-month-old daughter], Summer, stopped latching. Not sure if breast-feeding is related to the hair thinning also but it’s happening to me. My hair was coming out in chunks.”

Courtesy of Scheana Shay/Instagram

The California native gave birth to her and fiancé Brock Davies’ baby girl in April and has been open about her postpartum challenges ever since.

“I know that you’re never supposed to compare yourself to others, but it was very difficult for me and kind of impossible, when I have another friend who just had a baby and [they] bounce back immediately,” the Bravo personality exclusively told Us Weekly of costar Lala Kent in September. “She’s strutting around in a string bikini and I’m trying to cover up, but still look cute.”

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright similarly struggled with comparisons to her former costars, including Stassi Schroeder, while pregnant with her and Jax Taylor’s first child.

“I have friends like Lala who literally looks like she doesn’t have a baby two days later. I mean, she is a freaking queen,” the Kentucky native, 32, explained to Us in May. “I don’t even know how, but my body is completely different. It’s going to be a long journey for me to get back to my weight. … I’ve always been bigger than them, but my weight has always fluctuated and stuff.”

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay Charles Sykes/Bravo

Cartwright went on to say that she “definitely cried a lot” while carrying the little one, saying, “You’re already so emotional. And then, like, I was in [coronavirus] quarantine, I was home, so I was looking at my phone more than I should have. … There were times when it made me ashamed of how I looked, and I shouldn’t have felt like that.”

The new mom gave birth to son Cruz, now 8 months, in April, two weeks before Shay’s daughter’s arrival. As for Schroeder, 33, and Kent, 31, daughters Hartford, 11 months, and Ocean, 9 months, were born in January and March, respectively.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Kentucky State
CELEBRITIES
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jax Taylor
Person
Stassi Schroeder
Person
Scheana Shay
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Loss#Bravo#Instagram Story
