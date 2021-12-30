CALLERI: Shakespearean dramas are the backdrop for two new movies

"Every piece of action should feel like it hurts when it would hurt in real life." Universal has revealed a few new behind-the-scenes featurettes for The 355, an espionage action thriller starring a set of international women as five spies who must work together to recover a top-secret weapon in order to save the world from danger (of course). Sounds exciting, doesn't it? You can also check out the full-length official trailer here. Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyong'o, Penélope Cruz, and Fan Bingbing co-star as the five leading ladies. This one also co-stars Sebastian Stan, Edgar Ramírez, and Emilio Insolera. With cinematography by Tim Maurice-Jones (of Snatch, Revolver, The Woman in Black, Kick-Ass 2). This was originally set to open last year, but is now opening in the first week of January in select theaters. Dumping grounds for a movie like this, but also the kind of dumb action movie that is perfect to enjoy in January anyway. These two featurettes cover a few of the action scenes & fights in the movie. This all looks like fun.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO