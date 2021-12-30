ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INTERVIEW: Ring In The New Year with CONFETTI and Open Their Guilty Pleasure Chest. Talk New EP, Creating Music Under Anonymity, Their Guilty Pleasures & MORE.

By Austin Bessey
Cover picture for the articleAlt-pop-rock duo Confetti open up The Guilty Pleasure Chest and give their fans a look inside with the release of their latest EP. The four-track project is a swirling mix of emo, pop-punk and alternative while combing introspective and relatable lyrics with upbeat and fun sonics that showcase the duo’s mature...

