Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum recently opened its new learning center, officials with the museum announced Tuesday. It cost $4.3M to restore and develop the curriculum for the 4,000 square foot WWII-era facility, which will serve 6,000 Hawaii youth annually, museum officials said. The Aviation Learning Center will be used by students students from 3rd to 12th grade, with a curriculum that has been adapted to meet the State of Hawaii Department of Education requirements.

MUSEUMS ・ 20 DAYS AGO