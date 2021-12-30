ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, IL

Officer fatally shot in Bradley ID'd, police continue to search for gunman

By Glenn Marshall
 4 days ago

BRADLEY, Ill. — Police are searching for a suspect after an officer was fatally shot and another was injured in Bradley.

The shooting took place at a Comfort Inn Hotel on the 1500 block of Illinois Highway 50 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The hotel sits on the perimeter of Bradley’s Northfield Square Mall, which is right off of I-57.

Police said officers responded for reports of dogs barking in an unattended car parked in the parking lot. When they arrived, police found the room where the car’s possible owner was staying.

A male and female officer were both shot when they attempted to talk to the people in the hotel room.

They were both transported to area hospitals in critical condition. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis confirmed that one of the officers was killed.

The Kankakee Coroner’s Office identified the officer as Marlene Rittmanic.

The Kankakee sheriff’s office released a photo of a potential suspect — 25-year-old Darius Sullivan. He may be armed and dangerous.

Police are also searching for a second person of interest that may also have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 815-698-2315. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

