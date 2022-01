Solar array project progresses at Public Safety Center ... Work continues at the solar array location near the Allamakee County Public Safety Center north of Waukon. As pictured above, metal posts have been driven into the ground and will soon have solar panels attached. As of mid-December, pallets containing the solar panels (packaged in photo above) have been delivered to this location with installation to begin soon for this solar array, which will supply electricity to the Public Safety Center, two adjacent storage buildings and the Allamakee County Recycling facility. As part of a power purchase agreement (PPA), the investor-owned equipment will utilize solar energy, lower energy costs at the Public Safety Center by approximately $10,000 per year and eliminate the high cost of equipment and hardware which may make this type of project cost prohibitive for some facilities or communities. Standard photo by Joe Moses.

ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO