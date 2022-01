A bird flu outbreak in Israel has killed over 2,000 wild cranes in the northern part of the country, an expert with the Israel Nature and Parks Authority says.In addition to the dead birds, another 10,000 are believed to be infected, according to Ohad Hatsofe, a specialist at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, AFP reported.During this time of the year, hundreds of thousands of migratory birds gather at the Hula Lake Reserve in northern Israel as they pass through the region on their way to Africa. Authorities reported last week that about a fifth of wild cranes living in...

