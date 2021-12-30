ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Yo-Yo Ma (feat. Tunde Olaniran), 'Doorway'

By Stephen Thompson
NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. Yo-Yo Ma and Tunde Olaniran are both omnivorous, multi-hyphenate musicians, but you wouldn't necessarily think to place them in the same song. Still, pairing the classical cellist with the Michigan iconoclast makes...

www.npr.org

Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
hotnewhiphop.com

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
NPR

In Memoriam 2021: The Musicians We Lost

In 2021, the music world said goodbye to artistic visionaries from every corner of the field. We lost rock and roll pioneers, groundbreaking music journalists, and foundational jazz legends (many of whom were honored in a video made by our colleagues at Jazz Night in America). From prolific engineers to producers who helped reimagine the possibilities of sound to writers who helped us understand its impact, the breadth of talent was immeasurable. Below is a list of just some of the many musicians and voices lost in 2021, listed in chronological order by the date that they left us.
State
Michigan State
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Sunshine on My Shoulders” by John Denver

John Denver was a unique singer/songwriter for a few reasons. For one, Denver was the second person in music history to have written two official state songs—West Virginia’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and Colorado’s “Rocky Mountain High.” In addition to his lyricism, Denver’s soft approach to mainstream folk music set the artist apart from others in his era.
wpr.org

Lushlife (feat. dälek and Irreversible Entanglements), 'Dépaysement'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. According to the Collins Dictionary, dépaysement refers to "the feeling of disorientation that occurs when you find yourself in a country that is not your home." Rapper and producer Lushlife — along with dälek — captures this feeling by constructing waves of surrealistic bars over a dreamy boom-bap beat. A chopped up children's choir sample adds to the song's ethereality, but when free-jazz titans Irreversible Entanglements are added to the mix, "Dépaysement" explodes into a fiery nine-minute avant-garde epic. By tapping into the adventurous spirit of free improvisation, "Dépaysement" ushers us past the limits of our comfort zone, taking us on a journey far beyond convention.
Stereogum

Nas – “Wave Gods” (Feat. A$AP Rocky & DJ Premier)

It’s been a big year for Nas. His 2020 release King’s Disease earned him his first Grammy, and then he followed that up with the sequel King’s Disease II, which garnered him another Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. Apparently he didn’t slow down in the process of making the sister albums. Tonight, he’s already back with another sequel. It’s called Magic, and you can hear the entire thing now.
NPR

It's not just Olivia Rodrigo – the angry teenage girl is fueling popular music

Olivia Rodrigo topped the Billboard charts in 2021. Her success is part of a larger trend of young women and people of color leading a resurgence of angry pop-punk. Who run the world? Girls. Apparently, teenage girls. Eighteen-year-old Olivia Rodrigo ruled Billboard's albums and Hot 100 charts last year, making her the top new artist and top female artist of 2021. But Olivia Rodrigo's success contributes to a bigger trend in music right now, teenage anger.
Person
Ma
Person
Yo Yo Ma
Person
Lila Downs
Person
Jeremy Dutcher
Person
Angelique Kidjo
NPR

Music to pay attention to in 2022

A new year means a lot of new music. But what's worth checking out? A sneak preview of what you should be listening to in 2022. So all right, how about a little optimism for the new year? Ann Powers of NPR Music has been looking ahead to a few uplifting new albums.
Variety

The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

After months of teases, the Weeknd has finally announced that his new album, “Dawn FM,” will be dropping on Friday (Jan. 7). He unveiled  the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind...
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Launches #IcyChainChallenge To Clap Back at Performance Critics

If turning the sour to sweet was a superpower, it’s one Saweetie would flex in earnest. The GRAMMY nominee is tap, tap, tapping into her marketing bag by launching a social media challenge in an attempt to redirect recent negative press. See the what and how below…. As has...
NME

Watch Lizzo cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’ with cheeky lyric changes referencing Drake and Chris Evans

Lizzo has covered an Erykah Badu classic during her set at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend – while ad-libbing some new lyrics of her own. Performing as part of an American Express concert series entitled AmEx Unstaged on December 5, the singer covered Badu’s track ‘Tyrone’ – which Badu herself originally released in 1997 on her live album ‘Live’.
NPR

Ghetts, 'No Mercy' (feat. Pa Salieu and BackRoad Gee)

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. U.K. rapper Ghetts didn't slip through any cracks at home this year, I can tell you that. The veteran grime artist's latest project, Conflict of Interest, has been nominated for just about every album award in England, and deservedly so. It's a multi-faceted memoir in audio form that nonetheless feels like a theatrical experience. "No Mercy" is the antihero chapter, where Ghetts gets away with the figurative murder of his fellow MCs. I'm not going to necessarily endorse that metaphor for lyrical dexterity, but there's no questioning the East London native's lofty perch in the British grime hierarchy. But if we're being completely honest, it's not the bars that make "No Mercy" so memorable: It's those eerie, minor key "do-do-do's'' in the chorus. And that's fitting, because it's Ghetts' cinematic production choices that make Conflict of Interest such a compelling listen.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Rare Lou Reed Demos Released by RCA in Copyright-Extending Move, and Then Quickly Withdrawn

A 17-track album of demos recorded by Lou Reed titled “I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos” was briefly released by RCA/ Sony Music on iTunes in Europe over the holiday in an apparent “copyright dump” to extend the company’s’ ownership of the recordings. The album, which was not available in the U.S., was posted on iTunes beginning on Dec. 23 but removed a couple of days later. “I’m So Free” includes rough versions of nearly every song from Reed’s self-titled 1972 debut solo album and his breakthrough follow-up, “Transformer” — several of which he originally wrote and recorded with the...
Page Six

Faith Hill looks unrecognizable on magazine cover with Tim McGraw

The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
