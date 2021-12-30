Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson slams Vin Diesel’s ‘manipulative’ plea to return to ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise

Dwayne Johnson has had it with Vin Diesel not respecting his choice to pull the brakes on his time with the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

The Rock, 49, said in a new interview that the question of his potential return had already been settled with the films’ star Vin Diesel over the summer away from social media. But then Diesel, 54, posted on Instagram last month, singing a different tune.

“I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” Johnson told CNN in an interview out Wednesday.

Diesel’s Instagram plea last month — for Johnson to “show up, do not leave the franchise idle” for the 10th installment, and “rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny” in reprising the role of Luke Hobbs — was, according to The Rock, “an example of his manipulation.”

“I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it,” Johnson told CNN. “We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace.”

Diesel, in his post, said that his “children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne” and that “there is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes.” He also referenced a years-old “promise to Pablo” (Diesel’s nickname for Walker), in which he “swore that we would reach and manifest the best ‘Fast’ in the finale that is 10!”

Even though Johnson said “this public dialogue has muddied the waters,” he added that he wishes the franchise nothing but the best “and success in the next chapter.”

Johnson originated the role of Hobbs in 2011′s “Fast Five,” returning in 2013′s “Fast & Furious 6″ and in 2019′s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”