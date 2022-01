The San Francisco 49ers look to cement their way into a postseason spot in Week 17 with a win over the Houston Texans (accompanied by a New Orleans Saints loss). Meanwhile, Houston has a different plan as they look to rattle off their third-straight victory, their longest winning streak since 2018, and play spoiler to the 49ers postseason hopes. Houston is coming off of an upset victory over the once-playoff bound Los Angeles Chargers despite having more than 20 players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list. The victory came on the heels of a strong outing from rookie quarterback Davis Mills and veteran running back Rex Burkhead.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO