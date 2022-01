Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s crucial match at Chelsea on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19. The Liverpool manager is experiencing mild symptoms and now joins the list of three staff members and three players who have tested positive this week. In Friday’s press conference Klopp did not reveal who had tested positive but hinted the cases would affect his first XI for the game at Stamford Bridge between second and third in the Premier League. “It’s not so cool at the moment,” Klopp said. “I’m not able to say who it is but it’ll be pretty clear on...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO