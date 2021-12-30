Pasco Sheriff Seeks Help Identifying Wesley Chapel Car Burglary Suspect

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL. – Pasco Sheriff deputies are seeking information on a car burglary suspect in Wesley Chapel.

According to investigators, from Dec. 22 to Dec. 28, there were several attempted car burglaries reported in the Meadow Point community of Wesley Chapel.

The suspect was seen between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Walcott St., Ingalls St., Tall Grass Dr., and Goodwick Way.

Deputies say the suspect appears to be around 6 feet tall and wears a light-colored hoodie, sweatpants, a white facemask, and carries a light-colored backpack with dark straps.

If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 21045866.

You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.

