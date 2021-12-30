ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

These operator tips should prevent skid steer

By Christina Duron
ashlandsource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you operate skid steer equipment for a living, safety is of the utmost importance. Not only are you at risk of harm during your workday, but so are many of your coworkers and passing pedestrians. As such, it’s vital that you know how to best protect yourself and those around...

www.ashlandsource.com

Tire Review

BKT: Skid Steer Tires

In this video from the Growing Together Center, Chris Roades, BKT’s assistant vice president, explains the different skid steer tires in BKT’s portfolio and how each is designed to fit certain applications. — Skid steers are versatile machines used in all types of jobs, from construction to landscaping, agriculture, mines and quarries. They can run on all types of terrain and are made to carry very heavy loads. This means that their tires must fit the application and be ready for rough terrains. In this video from theGrowing Together Center, Chris Roades, BKT’s assistant vice president, explains the different skid steer tires in BKT’s portfolio and how each is designed to fit certain applications.
CARS
realtybiznews.com

Tips to prevent winter property damage

Homeowners need to take extra steps to protect their homes during the colder months, as the ice, wind and rain can wreak havoc at winter time. Leaf Home, a home solutions provider, recently offered the following winter checklist for homeowners to protect their properties against seasonal damage. It turns out...
HOME & GARDEN
KITV.com

Safety Tips to Prevent Catalytic Converter Thefts

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii Police is offering tips on keeping your car safe from catalytic converter thefts in Hawaii. This year there have been 29 reported incidents in the Hilo and Puna districts with six of the reports being attempted thefts. The vehicle component is part of the emission system....
MotorBiscuit

Warming Up Your Car in the Winter Before Driving Might Be a Bad Idea, According to Consumer Reports

If you live in a cold climate in the winter, it’s easy to see why you’d warm up your car ahead of time. However, warming up your car in the winter before driving might be a bad idea. No one wants to get into a freezing cold vehicle in the winter. Especially for people with a remote start on their keys, a warm car to climb into is much better and easier. Additionally, some people think allowing it to warm up is better for the engine. Consumer Reports says none of that is accurate, and you might want to avoid it altogether.
CARS
#Vehicles
Cool 98.7

6 Things Not To Leave In A Freezing North Dakota Vehicle

We just broke out of a pretty significant North Dakota cold snap. Overnight lows around 20 plus below and subzero highs are not a great way to ring in the New Year. Thankfully, we're getting a couple of days to warm up before we dive back into tundra temperatures for the middle part of the week.
TRAFFIC
ashlandsource.com

Here are most common welding mistakes beginners make

Starting your new career as a welder can be an exciting venture. The possibilities are endless, seeing as welders are always in high demand. However, there will be some growing pains while your start out. Here are some of the most common welding mistakes beginners make. Lack of preparation. There...
INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Cars
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

8 Tips for Safely Operating Battery-Powered Tools

(Family Features) Battery-powered power tools make it convenient and efficient to tackle chores around the house and job site. While batteries eliminate the risks associated with electricity, they come with their own requirements for safe use and handling. You can take additional steps to ensure your batteries are up to...
ELECTRONICS
Bismarck Tribune

Prevent furniture tip-overs

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning homeowners of the danger of furniture tip-overs. It’s not enough to set a TV on a tabletop or push a bookcase against the wall especially if there are toddlers in the home. An adult is vulnerable, too, because a simple nudge to a spindly bookcase can bring it (and everything in it) tumbling to the floor.
HOME & GARDEN
CBS LA

Video: Fire Engine Blocked By Snow-Seekers Double Parked Along Wrightwood’s Mountain Roads

WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) — Southern California’s white-capped mountains may look appealing, but the traffic and double parking the snow is attracting is downright ugly. The Wrightwood Community Services District posted a video Sunday showing gridlock on State Route 2. The video, shot from a fire engine, shows vehicles double-parked up and down the road as people play in the snow. “I’ve been up here over 20 years and yesterday was one of the worst,” said Tami Keen of the Wrightwood Community Services District Monday. And even when the fire engine uses its sirens, the gridlock is so bad at one point that the emergency...
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
elkrivermn.gov

Help Us Help You – Snow Operation Resident Tips

Many of us have lots of additional trash and recycling in our carts following the holidays, and with today’s snowfall it’s a good time to remind residents of proper container placement to ensure both your items are picked up for collection, and city plows are able to efficiently clear the city of snow and ice.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

5 Tips to Prevent Crisis Mode at Work

A constant sense of urgency can keep you from doing your best work and add unnecessary stress to your life. Nothing takes you further from a feeling of flow at work than constantly operating in crisis mode. Yet with the intensified pressures and stresses that employees in practically every industry are experiencing in the wake of the global pandemic, it can be challenging not to feel overwhelmed, anxious or even panicked on a daily basis.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Woodlands Online& LLC

What is Power Steering Fluid?

In 1951 the Chrysler Imperial was fitted with power steering – the first of its kind in America. Since this meant that the days of difficult wheel turning and driver fatigue would be gone, drivers all across America quickly got on board. Due to the popularity, the top major manufacturers began producing more and more models with power steering and – well, the rest is history.
CARS
CBS Miami

Tesla Recalling Over 475,000 Vehicles Due To Rearview Camera & Trunk Issues

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tesla is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the U.S. road safety regulator said. The U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer is recalling 356,309 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues and 119,009 Model S vehicles due to front hood problems, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. The total number of recalled vehicles is close to the half a million vehicles Tesla delivered last year. Tesla could not be reached for comment. For Model 3 sedans, “the rearview camera...
CARS
ashlandsource.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to prepare for winter weather

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to follow safe driving tips and winterize their vehicles in preparation for inclement weather. Ever-changing weather patterns in the winter can catch drivers off guard. You can reduce the risks of being involved in a crash by ensuring your vehicle is ready for the season, adopting winter driving techniques and following general roadway safety.
OHIO STATE

