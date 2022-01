HUTCHINSON, Kan. — While the area faces another surge in COVID cases, the number of active cases in Reno County is still falling. As of Monday morning, the number of active cases stands at 242. That's down 36 cases from Dec. 30. The number of overall cases increased by 86 since Dec. 30 to 13,117.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO