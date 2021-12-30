ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

3 Milwaukee Bucks trade packages that could be enticing

By Eliot Javers
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we start to go into trade season, there has been a fierce debate between Milwaukee Bucks fans on who should and should not be moved. Some fans are enticed by the idea of moving guard Donte DiVincenzo for a larger position of need, while others would like to see center...

behindthebuckpass.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Donte DiVincenzo’s tough start for Milwaukee Bucks just got more difficult

Donte DiVincenzo has certainly been put through the wringer over the past several months with the Milwaukee Bucks. The guard’s career year in 2020-21 came to a screeching halt after he suffered an ankle injury in the first round of the playoffs that required surgery. Following a lengthy rehabilitation process, he was scheduled to make his highly-anticipated 2021-22 season debut for the Bucks on December 15, but that never came to fruition as he was forced to enter the NBA health and safety protocols shortly before his return date. Since clearing the protocols, the guard has appeared in three games for the Bucks, understandably struggling due to rust. Yet, after his best performance of the season in a recent win over the Magic, it looks like DiVincenzo’s return just got more complicated.
NBA
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Preview: Motoring On

The Milwaukee Bucks are rolling, full of gas and bumping over flotsam opponents all along the way; the Detroit Pistons loom as the next speed bump in the road. At this point though, it’s hard to even say the players on the court constitute “the Pistons.”. Where We’re...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mclemore
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Larry Nance Jr.
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Jon Horst
Person
Jordan Nwora
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Damian Lillard
FanSided

Instant reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks signing center Luke Kornet

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly bringing in some more reinforcements. As first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks plan to sign center Luke Kornet on a 10-day hardship contract after he recently finished up a similar deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Though the signing was a surprise,...
NBA
FanSided

The significant difference between the 2021 and 2022 Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently in a far different position right now than they were a year ago. Entering 2021, they were still unproven after falling short in the previous two playoffs. Due to the consecutive failures, no one took them seriously. Giannis Antetokounmpo was viewed as a player who would never get the job done in Milwaukee and was criticized by many for opting to sign the supermax extension before the season. The question as to whether or not Khris Middleton could be good enough to be a second option on a championship team was still alive, with most leaning toward no due to his previous shortcomings. Jrue Holiday was viewed as a nice acquisition, but a player that the Bucks gave up far too much to get. Lastly, coach Mike Budenholzer was belittled by fans and analysts for his coaching style, which had him on the hot seat for most of the season.
NBA
FanSided

The Milwaukee Bucks’ rivalry with Chicago Bulls could rekindle this season

With a rivalry dating back decades, the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls have had their share of noteworthy clashes over the years. Throughout the 255 regular season battles between the two Central Division rivals, the Bulls own the current bragging rights as they have 132 wins to the Bucks’ 123, per Land of Basketball. The postseason is a different story as these two have met on four different occasions, with each team winning two apiece. The Bucks emphatically swept the Bulls 4-0 in their meeting during the 1974 Western Conference Finals and defeated them 3-1 in the opening round of the 1985 postseason, Michael Jordan’s rookie year in Chicago. The Bulls have since evened things up after they sent the Bucks home in the 1990 playoffs with a 3-1 victory in the first round and then defeated them 4-2 in the 2015 first round.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#The Milwaukee Bucks#Covid
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ heated exchange with 50-year old coach, Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
kslsports.com

Warriors Guard Steph Curry Has Fun With Jazz Fan Asking For Autograph

SALT LAKE CITY – Steph Curry is a fan favorite in every arena he walks into these days. This interaction with a Utah Jazz fan shows why Steph is beloved not only for his shooting ability, but his personality as well. Fans flock to arenas early when Curry and...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

214K+
Followers
401K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy