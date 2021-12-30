Waterford and CSCDA Expand into San Diego County with Acquisition of Three Escondido Multifamily Properties as part of Essential Housing Program, Lowering Rents for Qualified Residents
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waterford Property Company (Waterford) in partnership with the California Statewide Community Development Authority (CSCDA), a joint powers authority, has announced the acquisition of three Escondido multifamily properties, including:. Alcove Apartments, a 112-unit community, built in 2019, located at 650 North Centre City Parkway. Haven76 Apartments, a...www.businesswire.com
Comments / 0