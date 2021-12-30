ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Start 2022 With A 'Month Of Actions'

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen in Networking started as a traditional local networking group...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

psychologytoday.com

Don’t Be Angry with Unvaccinated Friends and Family

If you are doing your part to end the pandemic, you may feel angry at others who are not vaccinated or do not wear masks. Being angry at individuals is not effective. Being angry won’t convince them to get vaccinated or correct misinformation. Instead, anger and action should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Carver Boy Who Opened Food Pantry That Serves Thousands Is Now Battling Leukemia

BOSTON (CBS) — Shane McColgan is only 14 years old, but this young fighter has spent half of his young life giving back and serving the community he loves. “I think his way of giving back to say, ‘I was put here for a reason, so let me do good while I’m here.’ And that’s what he continues to do and he does it everyday,” Shane’s aunt Monica Cole said.
CARVER, MA
CBS DFW

Lancaster ISD Pivots To Virtual Learning Next Week Amid COVID-19 Surge

LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lancaster ISD announced on Jan 1 that students would attend virtual classes when they return from Winter Break as COVID-19 cases rise. In a statement, district officials cited a number of reasons for their decision and emphasized it was not taken lightly. “Currently, Dallas County’s COVID-19 risk level is listed as red, local hospitals have a limited number of beds, and several individuals within our community have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19.” “For those reasons, we believe that it is in the best interest of our district to pivot our students’ return to school to our virtual learning option.” Students were originally scheduled to return to campus on Tuesday, Jan 4, but will now return to virtual classes on Wednesday, Jan 5 through Friday, Jan 7. The situation will then be reassessed and plans will be confirmed going forward. For now, the district says that its projected in-person return date is Monday, Jan 10.
LANCASTER, TX
CBS Miami

Children Are Getting Omicron At A Higher Rate Than Pervious Variants

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lines are still long at testing sites all across South Florida as COVID cases continue to increase.  Over the weekend, the state added more than 85,500 new cases, and many of them are children. “It’s a cautionary tale, about getting all children who are illegible 5 years or older vaccinated,” said Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott, who adds as COVID-19 cases continue to climb now there’s news that children are contracting the virus at a much higher rate than pervious variants.  “With the omicron variant we are definitely seeing a significant increase in pediatric hospitalization across the U.S.” Dr. Carroll-Scott says...
MIAMI, FL

