What does it mean to be a member?

By Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
Members like Claire are what inspire us at Mississippi Today to keep going forward with our work. Our members are our powering force. They remind us why we dedicate hours to investigating news stories across the state and creating in-depth reader resources to help Mississippians understand complex issues.

In 2022, we are striving to create an inclusive member community centered around what is important to you. We aim to provide exclusive content that connects you with our reporters and allows you to have input in our newsroom.

As a nonprofit newsroom, one of our core values is putting our readers first. Our reporting is for you, to inform and give a voice to all Mississippians. When you donate any amount to Mississippi Today, you become a member and gain access to exclusive benefits in return for supporting our work.

A sneak peak into what we have in store for our members next year:

  • Members-only discounts at the MT Store
  • Exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with reporters on their top stories
  • Virtual Q&A’s with staff members
  • Access to open discussion groups on Facebook
  • And much more!

The funding we raise during NewsMatch, our year-end fundraising campaign helps us sustain our journalism and makes new member events possible in 2022.

As the year comes to a close, we hope you’ll take some time to look back at the coverage our readers made possible throughout 2021 by exploring our Recap 2021.

Do you feel passionate about Mississippi Today like Claire?

We are so grateful to share we have reached our year-end fundraising goal of $50,000 thanks to our loyal readers. Let’s keep it going during the final two days of the year! If you give through December 31, your donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Maddox Foundation.

We want to hear from you!

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Central to our mission at Mississippi Today is inspiring civic engagement. We think critically about how we can foster healthy dialogue between people who think differently about government and politics. We believe that conversation — raw, earnest talking and listening to better understand each other — is vital to the future of Mississippi. We encourage you to engage with us and each other on our social media accounts, email our reporters directly or leave a comment for our editor by clicking the button below.
Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

