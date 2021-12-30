2 RVs go up in flames in Stockton

Two RV motor homes went up in flames Thursday morning near Railroad Street and Old County Road.

Stockton Police and Fire Departments responded to a call about the fire at 06:35 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the two RVs completely consumed in flames. Stockton Police were able to confirm that everyone who was inside had made it to safety.

The Stockton Fire Chief told FOX 13 he hopes this serves as a warning for folks who are using RVs to live in, especially during these frigid winter months.

"We know that a lot of people are in hard times and that that may be their only resource or only shelter," said Chief Huffman. "So, just to be vigilant about making sure that they’re running their heaters off of proper electrical sources.”

"We believe an electrical component, we had a lot of extension cords on the ground going back to the house with alternative heat sources there," Chief Huffman added.

The fire departments of Stockton, Rush Valley, Tooele City, and Tooele Army Depot all responded to battle the blaze as it spread to a neighboring tree. The fire was put out before it spread to adjacent buildings, thanks to the efforts of the fire services.

The house on the property was not involved, but had some minimal damage to the exterior from heat. Both RVs were a total loss.

The fire's cause is still being investigated.

This comes a day after a deadly RV fire in Salt Lake City that took the lives of two people and a dog. Salt Lake City Firefighters believed the people inside were using an "alternative heating method" to stay warm.