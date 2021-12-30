First Night Hartford is still on, but scaled back, due to COVID surge

First Night is being scaled back due to the COVID surge. Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant

First Night Hartford has scaled back its plans as COVID-19 cases surge in Connecticut, eliminating tight indoor spaces and moving more entertainment outdoors.

Taneisha Duggan, who is organizing entertainment for the city’s annual New Year’s Eve party, said four planned indoor venues — Sea Tea Comedy Theater, Christ Church, Bushnell Park Carousel, Trumbull XL and Center Church — have been removed from the lineup. An art exhibit will be viewable only through the windows at Christ Church.

The rest of the venues, some indoor and some outdoor — Bushnell Park ice rink, Hartford Public Library, Wadsworth Atheneum, 88 Pratt St., LAZ Capitol parking lot, the Old State House and the Main Stage on Trinity Street — are still active for the event, which runs from 2 p.m. to midnight.

A large party inside the library has been shelved, Duggan said. Activities at the Atheneum are outdoor-only, as the museum has closed for the weekend due to the COVID surge.

“We’re focusing on the indoor venues with the best ventilation, the highest ceilings and the best ability to still have a good number of people inside with reduced capacity,” Duggan said. “All will be at 70 percent or less of maximum capacity.

“It’s been tough. There is no overarching plan for how to handle the rising cases of omicron,” Duggan said. “We are fortunate that the heart of the entire event is the fireworks. We felt we could proceed with this event knowing that the centerpiece is an outdoor fireworks show.”

Duggan said the weather is on the event’s side. “It’s a blessing that it will be relatively comfortable to be outside,” she said. “The Main Stage, which is outside, was already going to be a central feature of this year’s programming.”

Activities include crown and lantern making, ice skating, history bingo, crafts, therapy dogs, seek-and-find, performances by Dreamvoid and Rob Santos at 88 Pratt, “Nutcracker Suite and Spicy” at the Atheneum, performances by Nekita Waller at Old State House and an interactive art installation “Ancestor in Progress.”

The face painting, which was going to be inside the Old State House, has been moved outdoors to Trinity Street. Duggan said Jedda La Rue, the face painter, will be masked and will sanitize all her tools between customers. All customers must be masked, too.

“Jedda will be focusing the painting on the arms and on face areas above the masks,” Duggan said.

Masks will be required at all indoor and outdoor venues. Duggan said “we strongly encourage people to be vaccinated.”

A scavenger hunt with local artists will still take place, with artists located in the approved venues. Participating artists include Andre Rochester, Jena Fenton, Muva Mya, Deka Henry, Lindaluz Carillo, Mercury, Kevin Basura, Ashley the Creator, Godz, Vash, The Collective NH and Dave Borawski.

Details at firstnighthartford.org .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .