González-Rojas’ Bill Requiring the MTA to Prioritize Bike Access on MTA Bridges Becomes Law

 4 days ago
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas’s MTA bike access bill into law Tuesday about a month after the lawmaker and advocates called for Hochul’s backing at a rally by the Brooklyn Bridge (Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas)

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a Queens legislator’s bill into law Tuesday that requires the MTA to prioritize bicycle access on MTA bridges and in commuter train stations.

The legislation sponsored by Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas requires the MTA to develop a strategic plan to promote both bike and pedestrian access on all MTA bridges and at commuter rail stations across the state. It also requires the agency to prioritize such access when planning new capital projects.

The new law — which was sponsored in the State Senate by Sen. Alessandra Biaggi of the Bronx — aims to change the MTA’s current policy that makes it illegal to ride bicycles over any of the seven MTA bridges in New York City — including five in Queens.

Cycling advocates said the new law is a step towards creating legal bike routes on the bridges — like the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge, Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge, Marine Parkway–Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge, Robert F. Kennedy/Triborough Bridge and Throgs Neck Bridge in Queens.

“Bike riders have sought to cross the MTA’s seven bridges that connect NYC boroughs and to use bikes as a quick, non-polluting way to access public transit, for a long time,” Jon Orcutt, advocacy director at Bike New York, said in a statement. “We heartily applaud Governor Hochul, Senator Biaggi, and Assemblymember González-Rojas for taking a big step to fully integrate bikes into New York’s transportation systems, and look forward to working with the MTA in 2022.”

González-Rojas said bike access on bridges is needed given the increase in New Yorkers who are cycling.

“During the height of the pandemic, we saw cycling increase by 33 percent which means almost a million New Yorkers are cycling,” she said in a statement. “Increasing access for pedestrians and cyclists to MTA bridges is good for public health, good for the environment, and good for workers including deliveristas who use cycling for work.”

The legislation also calls for extra members — who are experts on bike and pedestrian access — to be added to advisory councils for New York’s transportation systems — including one such new member to the Long Island Rail Road Commuter’s Council, one to the Metro-North Rail Commuter’s Council, and three to the New York City Transit Authority Advisory Council.

“If New York is going to adequately recover [from the pandemic] we must bring the voices of cyclists to the table when capital plans are developed by the MTA,” González-Rojas said.

The new law also requires the MTA to produce a report on bike and pedestrian access within the transit system. The report must also include information on how the agency has incorporated such access in any new projects it undertakes. The MTA will need to submit the report within a year to the governor and state legislature and make it available online.

Darryl Morris
4d ago

is that bill all she can come up with how about a bill banning protection for illegals coming into new york let the i.c.e.boys have them

Queens Post

Council Member Holden Says Racist City Policy Has Left District 30 With No City-Run COVID Test Sites

A Queens council member whose district doesn’t have a single city-run COVID test site said the de Blasio administration excluded his neighborhood based on its racial makeup. Council Member Robert Holden said his constituents have been denied testing resources since the former administration determined that they didn’t live in one of 33 “hard-hit” neighborhoods identified by the city’s racial equity taskforce.
Queens Post

CityMD to Temporarily Close Sunnyside and Rego Park Clinics, Amid Widespread Closures

CityMD, which operates a popular chain of urgent care clinics, will be temporarily closing its Sunnyside and Rego Park locations starting Wednesday. The chain, which has been a go-to spot for many to get both rapid and PCR tests for COVID-19, began closing clinics on Dec. 22 due to staff shortages stemming from the pandemic. It initially closed 20 centers across the New York metro area, including three in Queens.
Queens Post

Federal Government Opens COVID-19 Testing Sites in Queens as Officials Race to Raise Testing Capacity

The federal government has opened three COVID-19 testing sites in Queens as officials from all levels of government rush to raise testing capacity amid a surge of cases. The first site run by the CDC opened in Travers Park in Jackson Heights Wednesday. Two more mobile test sites — one in Queens Valley Playground in Flushing and another in Helen Marshall Playground in East Elmhurst — opened Thursday.
Queens Post

City Offers New Yorkers $100 to Get Booster Shot

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today that New Yorkers who get the booster shot at a city run or SOMOS vaccination site will get $100—starting today. The incentive, which comes as the city is waging battle against the omicron variant, will be offered through Dec. 31, he said. “This...
Queens Post

Astoria Native Lorraine Grillo to Be First Deputy Mayor, Will Lead Historic Team of All-Female Deputy Mayors

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams announced Monday that he has selected Astoria native Lorraine Grillo to be his first deputy mayor when he takes office Jan. 1. Grillo, who currently serves as “Recovery Czar” under Mayor Bill de Blasio, will be tasked with helping Adams run the day-to-day operations of City Hall—as well as lead a team of four deputy mayors, all of whom are women.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Prioritize Bike Access#Assembly#The State Senate#Bike New York#New Yorkers#Deliveristas
Queens Post

MTA to Release Revised Plan for Queens Bus Network Early 2022

The MTA is redesigning the entire bus network in Queens and will release its latest plan early next year, agency officials said Wednesday. The new plan will replace an initial bus redesign plan that the MTA put out two years ago. The agency has scrapped that original, pre-pandemic plan — which was very unpopular — and has started from scratch, officials said.
Queens Post

MTA to Redevelop Jamaica Bus Depot for All-Electric Bus Fleet

The MTA plans to redevelop the Jamaica Bus Depot in Queens to fully support an all zero-emissions fleet of up to 60 electric buses. Transit leaders made the announcement at the existing depot Tuesday, with MTA officials saying that they plan to appoint a contractor next year with the aim of completing the project by the summer of 2026.
