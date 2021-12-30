Music City Bowl brings excitement to downtown Nashville

The Tennessee Vols will take on Purdue during the 24th Annual TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on Thursday.

The game kicks off at 2 p.m. and gates open at noon.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is reminding drivers their commute could be impacted due to thousands of fans in town.

They're urging fans to arrive early and have a parking plan. Driving around Nissan and lower Broadway will look similar to what’s usually set up for Titans games.

The Woodland Street Bridge will close at 11 a.m. and will be available to only pedestrians and shuttle buses.

The rain washed out the Battle of the Bands scheduled for Wednesday night, which was part of the celebrations and the welcome party was canceled out of an abundance of caution as COVID cases rise.

Health experts said any event outdoors is a lower risk, compared to being inside, but that doesn't mean there's absolutely zero risk. They’re encouraging people to wear a mask during the game if they want to be more careful.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recently spoke about the excitement surrounding the game as well as keeping each other safe amid the pandemic.

"We've been very fortunate. Our guys who are unvaccinated have done a great job of taking care of themselves throughout the entire year, and will continue to follow testing protocols set forth by the league," Heupel said. "You want your kids to be smart in how they handle themselves and make sure they take care of themselves, their teammates and their families."

