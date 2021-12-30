ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia pours funding into advanced inverter capability batteries

By Marija Maisch
pv-magazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia is looking to accelerate demonstration of advanced inverter capabilities on battery projects at scale as it continues to search for new ways to provide stability to the electricity system and enable the grid to operate with higher shares of intermittent renewables. Building on its previous investments in both...

www.pv-magazine.com

pv-magazine.com

Massive deal in Israel’s growing energy storage market

Israel-based wind and solar project developer Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has agreed to buy around 430MWh of batteries from Chinese inverter and storage system provider Sungrow. The storage system will be used by the Israeli company for two projects it secured in recent tenders held by the Israel Public Utility...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Germany installed 410MW of PV systems in November

Germany deployed around 409.8MW of new PV capacity in November, according to the latest figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur. This compares to 411.9MW in October, and 480MW in November 2020. In the first 11 months of 2021, developers connected over 4.84GW of solar to the grid, compared to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

EU to gut the principle of sustainable taxonomy with inclusion of nuclear and gas

The EU Sustainable Taxonomy was designed to provide a classification framework for investors, to ensure a clear and consistent understanding of investments that could be considered ‘green’ or ‘sustainable’. Launched in conjunction with the EU’s climate target of 55% emissions reduction by 2030, it is in effect a sustainability label aligned with European Green Deal plans to facilitate at least a trillion euros in investment in the coming decade.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Australia's Omicron surge drives infections record, testing rush

Australia reported a record daily tally of nearly 50,000 Covid-19 cases Tuesday as the Omicron variant raced through the population and sent people scrambling for tests.  Deputy chief medical officer Sonya Bennett said Australia had recorded 47,738 infections in the past 24 hours, up from about 38,000 cases the previous day, as the Omicron variant took hold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pv-magazine.com

World’s largest floating PV plant goes online in China

Huaneng Power International (HPI) has completed the world's largest floating PV project – a 320 MW facility in Dezhou, in China's Shandong province. It deployed the floating array on a reservoir near Huaneng Power's 2.65 GW Dezhou thermal power station. It built the solar plant in two phases with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Reliance Industries to acquire sodium-ion battery provider Faradion

India headquartered multinational Reliance Industries has continued its shopping spree in the renewable energy sector signing a binding agreement to acquire a 100% shareholding in UK-based sodium-ion specialist Faradion to the tune of GBP100 million (US$135 million). The Indian conglomerate’s solar unit will acquire 88.92% of the equity shares of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

A2A Spa enters the Volta Green Energy and speeds up renewable energy

Volta Green Energy, a company founded in Rovereto (TN) in 2017, is a platform dedicated to development activities, asset management, operation & maintenance and engineering, procurement & construction of plants with renewable sources, which has a specialized team of 20 professionals with decades of experience. This agreement also provides for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Stepping UP in 2021: #4 Urban solar

Buildings are a major driver of emissions. Indeed, it has been calculated that buildings account for 32% of energy use and 19% of energy-related greenhouse gases in the form of heating, cooling, lighting, appliances, and machinery. In addition to the predicted billions of square meters of space that will be...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Construction reported underway at 1GW of wind, solar, storage projects in Inner Mongolia

The development of massive renewables projects in China are adding storage and hydrogen electlysis, in an attempt to tackle curtailment. In announcing the commencement of 1GW of solar and wind projects in Inner Mongolia today, the Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co. noted that by co-locating assets, it plans to “reduce the waste of wind and solar power resources.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Neoen’s 204MW/34MWh Bulgana project points to co-located renewables future

The future of renewables is a combination of large-scale assets, some of which are co-located. At least, that can be inferred in markets such as Australia where developer Neoen is continuing to develop a mix of big wind, PV, and batteries in states that put in place favorable enabling policies such as Renewable Energy Zones.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Stepping UP in 2021: #3 Sustainable electricity and corporates’ critical solar role

The market for corporate clean energy purchases – primarily solar and wind – skyrocketed to a record 23.7 GW in 2020, according to BloombergNEF (BNEF). Development over the past year has been particularly impressive, given the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing recessions. This underlines the increased appetite for sustainability in the business, consumer, and political realms with the falling costs of renewable electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Battery Recycling — A Fledgling Industry In Australia

In conversations with car people, one of the first questions I get asked is — how fast can it go? But when I am with environmental groups the main question is always — what happens to the batteries? The recent Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre (FBICRC) report provides a very good overview. (See here and here for some coverage of this report.)
ENVIRONMENT
pv-magazine.com

Chinese Industry Brief: Risen plans RMB44.65 billion for solar expansion along supply chain

Chinese PV company Risen announced on Monday plans to invest RMB44.65 billion (US$7 billion) in a capacity expansion of its entire supply chain from polysilicon to the execution of renewable energy power plants. The PV company signed an investment framework with the local government of Baotou City, Inner Mongolia to execute its plans. In terms of manufacturing, the goal is to invest RMB2.35 billion in four production projects, which would see with an annual capacity of 200,000 metric tons of silicon metal; RMB13.5 billion for an annual capacity of 150,000 metric tons of solar-grade polysilicon; a new N-type mono-crystalline ingot factory with an annual capacity of 10GW for an investment of RMB3 billion; and a PV module factory with a capacity of 3GW, for an investment of RMB600 million. Regarding its renewable energy plant plans, Risen has said it will invest RMB14 billion to install 3.5GW of solar PV farms and 1.6GW of wind power farms. Accompanying power storage plants will also be built alongside them. The company added that the investments in its manufacturing will be completed within four years, while investment in its power plants will depend on the market situation.
INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

aream Group expands solar portfolio

“The demand for green power is increasing and so is the demand for investment opportunities”, says Patrick Lemcke-Braselmann, aream managing director. “Here we can provide an attractive project for our investors.”. The 12 MWp portfolio consists of two ground-mounted projects (the “Caravaca Project”) located in the municipality of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electronicproducts.com

Ultra-low-power edge AI processor features advanced capabilities

Startup AONDevices, Inc., a partner of the TinyML foundation, has announced the availability of engineering samples and a development kit for its new AON1100 processor. The edge AI processor enables high-accuracy sensing capabilities in battery-powered, always-on devices that support local wake words, voice commands, sound event detection, context detection, and sensor fusion at high accuracy.
ELECTRONICS
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Chile plans 6 green hydrogen projects by 2025

Chilean development agency Corfo has selected six hydrogen projects with a cumulative electrolyzer capacity of 396MW for development, which will be financed by public subsidies totaling US$50 million. According to Chilean articles shared by Corfo, the companies will be supported once they install the committed electrolyzer capacity. The companies are Enel Green Power (US$16.9 million for 240MW of electrolyzer capacity), Air Liquide (US$11.7 million for 80MW), Engie (US$9.5 million for 26MW), GNL Quintero (US$5.7 million for 10MW), CAP (US$3.6 million for 20MW), and Linde (US$2.4 million for 20MW). The selected proposals are expected to attract investments of US$1 billion and produce more than 45,000 tons of green hydrogen per year. The Chilean government, which accepted 50% of the proposed projects, aims to have the six green hydrogen projects up and running by 2025.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

