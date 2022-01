For the second time in his career, singer Omarion is welcoming and joining the fun as his name and a potential global crisis are playfully interchanged. If you’ve been online anytime since the omicron COVID-19 variant was discovered, chances are you’ve seen someone refer to the highly contagious variant strain as “Omarion.” Creative Twitter users have even gone so far as to use a clip from the video for his 2005 single “Touch” to explain how the coronavirus is transmitted.

