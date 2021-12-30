ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Could Michelle Obama go against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election? Podcast host says she could win

By Shirley Gómez
 4 days ago

On several occasions, former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed her disinterest in running for the presidency of the United States despite the multiple pleas of her fans and friends. Obama, a lawyer, writer, and the wife of the 44th President, Barack Obama , is trending on social media after podcast host Joe Rogan publicly praises her and says she would win over former President Donald Trump if both run in 2024.

During an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience , the host said he is convinced Mrs. Obama has the potential to defeat Trump. “I really believe, if Michelle Obama runs, she wins,” he says. “She’s intelligent; she’s articulate; she’s the wife of the best president that we have had in our lifetime in terms of like a representative of intelligent, articulate people. She could win,” the podcaster added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSFlz_0dZ9NLyP00 GettyImages
Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, Illinois, October 31, 2017.

Despite declaring her as the absolute winner, for Joe, if Michelle Obama “bought into some of these policies that are destroying businesses in America, that are making people scared,“ would be the only one thing that could stop her from becoming the first elected female president of the nation.

“If she somehow or another supported or showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that’s going on,” he explained.

Rogan even suggested that Obama could even team up with Vice President Kamala Harris for a “double dose of diversity.” While Trump can partner with Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and become a “super team.” It is essential to highlight that Vice President Kamala Harris temporarily became acting president when President Joe Biden was under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy.

To date, non of the politicians mentioned before have officially announced if they would or not run for president.

Rogan’s passionate speech has divided social media users, including journalist Stephanie Guerilus , who tweeted that Obama said she is not interested in running. “Michelle Obama has stated more than once that she is not interested in getting involved in politics for herself. She is not your token,” Guerilus wrote. While another person wrote: “I agree with you. But do you think she would make a difference if she did become president? That fact that she honestly does not want it is exactly the reason we need her, in my opinion.”

