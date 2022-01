As the 2021-2022 NFL regular season draws to an end the Bears find themselves at 5-10 with two games left this season. With the Bears looking to replace Matt Nagy, they are now allowed to begin the interview process for new coaches. However, it would appear that the Bears front office has decided to wait until the end of the season. It has been reported that the Bears have made no final decision on whether Matt Nagy will be fired. Even though it is most likely the front office being kind towards Nagy it is important that the front office begins the interviewing process as soon as possible.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO