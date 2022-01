New rules that will make it harder for foreign firms to buy British businesses considered key to national security have come into force.The National Security and Investment Act is said to be the biggest shake-up of the UK’s national security regime for 20 years and will allow ministers to more closely scrutinise approaches by overseas interests.It means the Government will also be able to impose certain conditions on a takeover or block it – although ministers were keen to stress this will happen rarely.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The UK is world-renowned as an attractive place to invest but we have always...

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO