Widebody Chevy Chevelle Puts Out 900-HP After $500K In Modifications

This insane vehicle is one of the coolest resto-mods to ever hit the AutotopiaLA shop.

The 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of the most popular models to ever hit the Chevy production line because of its unique styling, high performance, and intense reputation for being America's favorite muscle car. With swooping body lines, flared fenders, and a tastefully crafted roofline which essentially made the A-body platform as popular as it is today. That means that the first-generation Chevelle is considered by many to be the pinnacle of the muscle car movement of the 1960s. So naturally, this makes these cars the best choice for restorations, but the famous resto-mod project is an even more popular option for these vehicles.

This widebody Chevelle is the perfect example of that automotive adventure that has taken over the modern car culture that we all know and love today. Under the hood is a 565 cubic-inch Chevy V8 engine, which produces over 900 horsepower, which is more than enough to burn the rubber straight off the tires with ease. All of that power is sent through a high-performance manual transmission which is a beautiful choice for this high horsepower beast. It is straightforward to hear that this car has an exceptionally high performance based on the exhaust note, which roars like a pride of lions through the side-exit exhaust.

The body alone has been extended by six inches on each fender, giving this extremely low-slung beast a dominating road presence. This is further helped by the deep dish wheels, which are so incredibly concave that they look like you could sleep in them. Over $500,000 has been poured into the beautiful car, which seems wholly justified upon looking at the vehicle. Thousands of hours of human resources, material, and design went into this car which is highly prevalent throughout the build. This is one of the most fantastic cars we've seen, resto-mod or otherwise, and we hope to see many more like it as automotive technology advances.