ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Widebody Chevy Chevelle Puts Out 900-HP After $500K In Modifications

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KuKay_0dZ9Lw7W00

This insane vehicle is one of the coolest resto-mods to ever hit the AutotopiaLA shop.

The 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of the most popular models to ever hit the Chevy production line because of its unique styling, high performance, and intense reputation for being America's favorite muscle car. With swooping body lines, flared fenders, and a tastefully crafted roofline which essentially made the A-body platform as popular as it is today. That means that the first-generation Chevelle is considered by many to be the pinnacle of the muscle car movement of the 1960s. So naturally, this makes these cars the best choice for restorations, but the famous resto-mod project is an even more popular option for these vehicles.

This widebody Chevelle is the perfect example of that automotive adventure that has taken over the modern car culture that we all know and love today. Under the hood is a 565 cubic-inch Chevy V8 engine, which produces over 900 horsepower, which is more than enough to burn the rubber straight off the tires with ease. All of that power is sent through a high-performance manual transmission which is a beautiful choice for this high horsepower beast. It is straightforward to hear that this car has an exceptionally high performance based on the exhaust note, which roars like a pride of lions through the side-exit exhaust.

The body alone has been extended by six inches on each fender, giving this extremely low-slung beast a dominating road presence. This is further helped by the deep dish wheels, which are so incredibly concave that they look like you could sleep in them. Over $500,000 has been poured into the beautiful car, which seems wholly justified upon looking at the vehicle. Thousands of hours of human resources, material, and design went into this car which is highly prevalent throughout the build. This is one of the most fantastic cars we've seen, resto-mod or otherwise, and we hope to see many more like it as automotive technology advances.

Comments / 41

DeerHunter
4d ago

what a waste of a 66 chevelle. they are getting harder to come by. i hope they used one that was jacked up to begin with.

Reply
10
Related
Motorious

eBay Find: 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Perusing eBay like we do all the time, you can run into some interesting listings like this 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS. With a current bid of $17,300 at the time this article was written, you might think it could be a good deal. After all, this thing has a 396 paired up with a Muncie M22 4-speed and a 12-bolt rear. But not everyone is going to agree if this is something you should snatch up or if you should keep fishing.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

‘65 Mustang Is Really A BMW E46 With A Hellcat Front

Some people push the automotive boundaries just to ruffle feathers, get others to think, or because they can. We’re not sure if any of those reasons are behind this creation customfncustoms showed off on Facebook recently. The California shop has teamed up with Abimelec Design to completely transform a BMW E46 by putting a 1965 Ford Mustang body on the chassis and attaching a Dodge Challenger Hellcat front. It’s one way to anger BMW, Ford, and Mopar purists all at the same time.
CARS
Motorious

Filthy 1970 Chevelle SS Gets Deep Clean

Few cars represent classic American muscle to not only gearheads but the public at large as well as the 1970 Chevelle SS. It’s often the thing people picture in their head when someone talks about an American muscle car, a fact which is clearly represented in their lofty prices today. However, not everyone treats such a ride with extreme reverence for whatever reason, which is how this particular one has one of the most disgusting mold infestations we’ve ever seen.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Best Pickup Trucks to Buy in 2022

Ask anyone what they picture a work vehicle as, and a pickup truck will likely come to mind. But it's also clear that these capable, practical vehicles have become so much more than utilitarian machines over the years. For decades, trucks have topped the sales charts and now serve as daily transportation for millions of Americans. Trucks have become so much a part of daily life ,that many now boast just as much—if not more—luxury and refinement as actual luxury cars. The full-size half-ton pickup is at the heart of the truck segment—with the top dogs such as sFord F-150, the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Ram 1500 powering millions of sales. But the midsize pickup truck has seen a resurgence of late thanks to the Chevrolet Colorado, the Ford Ranger, and others, while heavy-duty (HD) rigs are the choice for the toughest work and heaviest hauling. And don't forget the recently revived compact truck class, with some truly interesting competition from Hyundai and Ford. We've tested and reviewed all the trucks for sale in America today; read on to see which are the best compact, midsize, full-size, and HD pickups you can buy right now.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mods#Chevy Chevelle#Vehicles
gmauthority.com

The Chevy Beast Is No Longer Called The Beast

Chevrolet made quite the splash at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas this year, arriving with a variety of interesting concepts and products to wow the crowds. Among these was the Chevy Beast, an off-roader monster with a supercharged heartbeat and rough-stuff equipment from tip to tail. Now, however, GM is no longer calling this concept the Chevy Beast.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Rare 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS LS6 Headed To Auction

Bowing for the 1964 model year, the Chevy Chevelle reached its performance and desirability acme with the 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6. The LS6 option featured the King Kong of muscle car engines, the high-compression 454 cube Big Block producing 450 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. Available with either a three-speed automatic or a four-speed manual transmission, the one-year-only LS6 proved to the be the swan song for Chevelle high performance, as federal emissions standards and insurance companies combined to choke the life from the muscle car era.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

1969 Corvette L88 Takes On 1969 Camaro ZL1: Video

Today we have an all-Bow Tie brand showdown between a 1969 Chevy Corvette 427 L88 and 1969 Chevy Camaro 427 ZL1, throwing it down the 1320 for a heads-up drag racing video. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, this video brings all the usual Cars And Zebras shenanigans, including a little C&Z humor, plus some walkaround footage and specs. The video, however, is relatively short for a C&Z production, clocking in at just over four minutes in length. If all you’re interested is the racing, skip ahead to just before the three-minute-mark.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Three Forgotten Mopars of the 1970s

Buel McGuffey of Scottsville, Kentucky is a product of the 1970s, a decade that many auto buffs look upon with derision. When many are quick to talk smack about cars from the malaise era—a term we loathe here at HOT ROD—a few enlightened individuals embrace the mid-to-late 1970s with open arms. Self-professed experts like to think the intrinsic value of a collector car is based on its born-with powertrain, but real hot rodders know better; if you don't like an engine, you can just freakin' change it. During the '70s, a lot of improvements went into the Chrysler vehicle platforms that started in the 1960s, particularly in the chassis and suspension, and just because you couldn't buy a 426 cu-in Hemi in a new car when gas was today's equivalent of $20 a gallon, that doesn't mean the car is worthless today. McGuffey knows this, and he's done all of us a huge favor by saving his favorites for us to ogle.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Over 120 Thrashed Corvettes Waiting To Be Crushed Is A Sad Sight

Earlier this month, GM's Bowling Green Kentucky factory and the Corvette Museum were hit by a tornado. The destructive force of nature left more than 120 units of C8 Corvettes severely damaged. Chevrolet had to scrap all units that show any signs of damages, leading us to this – a video of the thrashed Corvette units waiting for the crusher.
CARS
Motorious

Chevy Impala Barn Find Commercial Is A Real Tearjerker

Chevrolet recently dropped a new commercial in time for Christmas and oh boy is it a tearjerker. Called “Holiday Ride” it’s got a little bit of everything, including a barn find 1966 Chevy Impala and a lot of heart. Not since Ram released its Super Bowl commercial titled “Farmer” back in 2013 have I been so touched by a car commercial. Seriously, it’s that good.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Only 10 Of These 2022 Chevy Camaros Will Be Made

Despite being consistently outsold by the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger, the Chevrolet Camaro is still soldiering on. Rumors suggest the current-generation model will carry on for a few more years and that Chevrolet will launch a Heritage Edition in 2024 to give the current-generation a special send-off. In Japan,...
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Spotted In Public Parking Lot

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was unveiled in full in October this year, though we haven’t had many chances of seeing the supercar in real-life photos and videos since then. The car with the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine in the world has finally been spotted in the wild and it looks as spectacular as in the press photos. This is obviously not a promotional clip, though it is well worth your attention and time.
MIAMI, FL
Motorious

Exploring A Mysteriously Abandoned Restoration Shop

This forgotten shop has finally been rediscovered and is being cleaned out for all of its fantastic parts. Vintage Duesenberg and Auburn vehicles are America's most popular classic cars for any collectors looking to get their hands on some new automobiles. However, these cars have not been produced in half a century and as such finding a clean example of these cars is almost impossible. So the obvious answer is to restore these scarce and difficult-to-find vehicles with help from a trusted builder or restorer. This was essentially what this particular shop was all about in its prime as it sports a ton of Duesenberg and Auburn parts and other classic vehicles. Unfortunately, this shop has been abandoned for quite some time and is now in the hands of a new owner who plans for the property.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

High-Riding Buick Coupe Looks Sleek And Tough In GM Design Sketch

Buick has abandoned cars in the US, opting to offer a range of crossovers and SUVs. They’re stylish vehicles with a design that can work well on a variety of body styles, though the Buick brand lacks a proper coupe at the moment. A new GM Design sketch provides a peek behind the curtain at what a modern two-door Buick could look like, and it has an off-road twist.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

1969 Yenko Camaro Races A 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet: Video

The last time we shared a video from the muscle car-obsessed YouTube channel Cars and Zebras, the stars of the show were two of the most tepid muscle cars to ever come out of Detroit: a base model Buick GSx and an oil crisis-era 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans-Am. Today we’re flipping the script, with Cars and Zebras now turning their camera lens toward two of Detroit’s heaviest hitters, a 1969 Yenko Camaro and a 1970 Ford Torino Super Cobra Jet.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Meguiar’s Supercharged 1967 Chevy Camaro Wows The Crowd At SEMA 2021

There were quite a few impressive first-generation Chevy Camaro builds at the 2021 SEMA Show. One of these was Miranda Built’s 1967 model that was showcased at the Meguiar’s booth. The talking piece of this build is its 6.2-liter LS3 V8, which was fitted with a Magnuson supercharger...
CARS
Motorious

440 Plymouth Road Runner Is A Throwback Dream Car Review

Mopar is an automotive group that has made a name for over 84 years as the nation's producer of the highest horsepower muscle cars ever to hit the American market. This ridiculously iconic brand was dedicated solely to increased horsepower, fun, and remarkable style. There was no place on earth that these cars were more comfortable in than the drag strip in the late 1960s, and with no one in their way, Mopar set out to be the best with an extraordinary selection of cars. These cars would set a precedence for lots of horsepower and absolutely no extra options outside of the engine.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Camaro Z/28 Rediscovered After 40 Years Of Hiding

This incredible car has been hidden from the world since 1979 and is now ready to hit the road once again in glorious fashion. The Chevrolet Camaro is one of the nation's most beloved pony cars because of its incredible style and "Mustang eating" focus on performance and speed. Classic Camaros are exceptionally awesome and hold a solid following from automotive enthusiasts of every age. So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the first-generation Camaro is one of the most sought-after pony cars in the American lineup. Finding one of these crazy cars is usually pretty easy for the lower performance model, but the upper trim levels are challenging to obtain at times. That simple fact makes this incredible find a random treasure hidden from the world for decades.
CARS
Robb Report

Car of the Week: This 1,080 HP One-Off Mustang Restomod Is Heading to Auction for a Good Cause

Ever since the movie Gone in 60 Seconds presented Eleanor as its star car, restomod Mustang fastbacks have dominated the imaginations of both custom builders and Mustang lovers who appreciate the combination of classic style and modern American muscle. And let’s face it, there are few cars more evocative of speed, swagger and sheer seductive appeal than a long, low fastback ‘Stang with a fire-breathing Ford crate engine and modern underpinnings. Now, Kendall Motor Oil has written the check to build a one-of-a-kind Mustang restomod called, appropriately, The Kendall Custom, inspired by Carroll Shelby’s 1967 Shelby GT500 and featuring the components...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy