This performance changed the direction of American music forever

You may join virtually or in-person. No singing experience required. In-person seating is limited, so register early!. Dr. Herbert V.R.P. Jones is Founder/Director of The Heritage Gospel Chorale of Pittsburgh, and is one of the nation’s foremost figures in choral conducting and pedagogy and an expert in the intersection between theology and musical expression. A Southern transplant to Pennsylvania, Dr. Jones has cultivated a broad-based, multifaceted career as a choral conductor, educator, operatic and oratorio bass, liturgical dancer, orator and pastor, teaching and performing across the United States and Europe.
