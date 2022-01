Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 22 DAYS AGO