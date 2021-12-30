ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Turnpike toll increases for 2022 about to begin

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMlGO_0dZ9LQ4O00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (W TA J) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) is reminding motorists that the 5% toll increase for 2022 begins Jan. 2.

This increase applies to E-ZPass and Toll By Plate Customers and will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 2, 2022. This will span across the entire system with the exception of the Southern Beltway (PA Turnpike 576) located west of Pittsburgh.

According to Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton, this is the first time in six years that the rate of increase is under 6%. The PTC said the toll increase is generally required to meet debt-service costs resulting from the PTC’s payments to the commonwealth for transit operations.

Senate Transportation Committee outraged at PennDot’s announcement to toll bridges

“Starting in July 2022, our transit funding requirement to PennDOT under Act 44 of 2007 will be cut to $50 million annually,” Compton said. “Finally, we are seeing a light at the end of this very long tunnel. In addition to breathing a huge sigh of relief ourselves, it enables us to begin to offer some relief to customers from those heftier toll increases and refocus on essential improvements to our roadway.”

INCREASED TOLL RATES

What does this mean for Pennsylvania drivers? The PTC said the most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers.

What to know about Pa.’s “Move Over Law”

For a Class-5 tractor-trailer, it will increase from $13 to $13.70 for E-ZPass and from $26.60 to $28 for Toll By Plate. The cashless toll for a passenger vehicle at the westbound Delaware River Bridge will increase from $6.10 to $6.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $8.20 to $8.70 for those who use PA Turnpike Toll By Plate.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAJ

17,611 new COVID cases reported in Pa. on Jan. 2, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 17 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 74.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 17,611 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, bringing the state total to 2,077,224 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Boxes perched above Huntingdon’s Smithfield Riverside Park are a home for endangered bats

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Little Brown Bat and their close cousin, the Indiana Bat, are tiny creatures that live in large numbers. “They’re both about the size of my thumb,” explained Justin Vreeland, wildlife management supervisor for the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The Indiana Bat population is an endangered species. “The colony was struck […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

17,390 new COVID cases reported, 74.1% of residents vaccinated Jan. 3, 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 17.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 74.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. 17,390 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday, bringing the state total to 2,094,614 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Harrisburg, PA
Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
WTAJ

VIDEO: Driver flown to UPMC Altoona after being pulled from crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver was flown to UPMC Altoona for her injuries after a rollover crash in Jefferson County. The driver, a 35-year-old from Indiana, Pa. as driving on Reynoldsville Falls Creek Road on Dec. 28 through Winslow Township when she lost control due to wintery road conditions. She crossed over lanes […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Philipsburg Heritage Days to celebrate 225th anniversary

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Philipsburg Heritage Days will return this summer for 2022 on July 12 through July 17. This year will mark the 225th anniversary of the founding of Philipsburg, according to the Heritage Days committee. Vesper Services and community awards will be held July 12 while vendors will be open July 13 […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa Turnpike#Ptc#Toll By Plate Customers#Pennsylvania Turnpike#Penndot#Pa Turnpike Toll By Plate#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Meteor eyed as cause of Pittsburgh-area boom, shaking ground

The National Weather Service says an exploding meteor is likely the cause of a loud boom and shaking ground reported on New Year’s Day across portions of suburban Pittsburgh. Allegheny County officials reported in a Twitter post Saturday that county 911 officials had received reports from South Hills and other areas about the disturbance. County […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County sheriff officially sworn into position

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Humbled and honored, the new Cambria County sheriff was officially sworn into his position Monday. At one of the many swearing-in ceremonies across the state today, Don Robertson took the oath – officially moving from “acting” to “sheriff.” Robertson is succeeding the late Bob Kolar who served in the position […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires

The winter grassland fire that blew up along Colorado’s Front Range was rare, experts say, but similar events will be more common in the coming years as climate change warms the planet — sucking the moisture out of plants — suburbs grow in fire-prone areas and people continue to spark destructive blazes. “These fires are […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Ferguson Township makes history with all-female Board of Supervisors

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Monday, Ferguson Township will make history as an all-female Board of Supervisors are officially sworn in. Supervisor-Elect Tierra Williams and Supervisor-Elect Hillary Caldwell won the 2021 local municipal election and will be sworn in alongside Supervisor Strickland on Monday, Jan. 3, at 5:30 p.m., according to the township’s website. […]
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

First Day Hike tradition returns at Canoe Creek State Park

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Dozens of residents were ready to participate in the First Day Hike at Canoe Creek State Park in Hollidaysburg. First Day Hike is a national initiative made by state parks, and it encourages folks to get outside. It also serves the purpose of getting individuals and families to exercise and connect […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Officials probe cause of massive Colorado fire; 3 missing

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings. Three people are missing following the inferno that broke out Thursday. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said Saturday authorities were […]
POLITICS
WTAJ

Altoona Area School Board appoint new school board member

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–The Altoona Area School Board voted in resident Christopher Cook as their new board member Monday at their special meeting. The board initially had a 5-2-1 vote for Cook before making the notion of voting unanimously. Cook is a graduate of the Altoona Area High School and a parent within the district. He’s […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy