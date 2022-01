Spiritual focus has helped frontline medical workers battle through the ongoing pandemicWith the omicron variant on the rise, local hospital workers are bracing for added stress in already busy intensive care units. Kathy Balkwill, a retired registered nurse and resident of Prineville, feels for those on the medical frontlines who are dealing with the challenges of an ongoing pandemic. "It's a tough job right now," she said. "It's really taking its toll on nurses." Balkwill retired from nursing in 2011 after working for 18 years in hospitals throughout Oregon. She explained that during her time in the medical...

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO