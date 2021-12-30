ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

EMSA prepares for frigid weekend temperatures in Tulsa

By Brady Halbleib
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bssQo_0dZ9LB4j00

The 2 News Severe Weather team is forecasting a BIG drop in temperatures to start 2022.

Now, EMSA is warning people to take precautions now in anticipation of the bitter cold temperatures for the upcoming weekend for the Tulsa metro area.

They encourage people to check on neighbors, family, and friends and make sure they have adequate heating or have access and transportation to a shelter if needed.

READ MORE: Frigid Tulsa forecast means it's time to bring pets inside

“We want to make people understand how serious these temperatures are and how they need to make sure they’re prepared before they go outside,” Chief Public Affairs Officer Adam Paluka said.

Space heaters should be used according to safety guidelines. EMSA also says never to use outdoor grills, gas ovens, or propane heaters indoors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.

If you HAVE to be outside this weekend EMSA says:

  • When possible, try to work in an area sheltered from the wind.
  • Dress appropriately.
  • Layer clothing to create air pockets that help retain body heat. Layering also makes adapting to changes in weather and level of physical exertion easier.
  • Keep a change of clothing available in case your work clothes get wet. If your clothes get wet, you should try to change into dry clothes as soon as possible.
  • Pay special attention to protecting your feet, hands, head, and face. Your head should be covered. Find gloves that will allow you to perform the tasks you need to perform and remember to put dry gloves on if your gloves get wet.
  • Wear boots or shoes that protect against cold and dampness. Footwear needs to be insulated and fit comfortably with several layers of socks.

Warming stations are also being opened this weekend for anyone seeking shelter from the freezing temperatures.

Due to the recent rise in the omicron variant, EMSA officials said Tulsans should still take the appropriate precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muskogee, OK
State
Oregon State
City
Tulsa, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

OSDH: Over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases reported across Oklahoma in two days

8,140 new COVID-19 cases have been reported across the state of Oklahoma in just two days, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. As seen nationwide, Oklahoma's COVID-19 case numbers are once again on the rise. 4,166 was reported on Thursday, Dec. 30, in the biggest daily increase seen in months. 3,974 is the official daily reported active cases for the final day of 2021.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Emsa#Tulsans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy