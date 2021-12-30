EMSA prepares for frigid weekend temperatures in Tulsa

The 2 News Severe Weather team is forecasting a BIG drop in temperatures to start 2022.

Now, EMSA is warning people to take precautions now in anticipation of the bitter cold temperatures for the upcoming weekend for the Tulsa metro area.

They encourage people to check on neighbors, family, and friends and make sure they have adequate heating or have access and transportation to a shelter if needed.

READ MORE: Frigid Tulsa forecast means it's time to bring pets inside

“We want to make people understand how serious these temperatures are and how they need to make sure they’re prepared before they go outside,” Chief Public Affairs Officer Adam Paluka said.

Space heaters should be used according to safety guidelines. EMSA also says never to use outdoor grills, gas ovens, or propane heaters indoors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.

If you HAVE to be outside this weekend EMSA says:

When possible, try to work in an area sheltered from the wind.

Dress appropriately.

Layer clothing to create air pockets that help retain body heat. Layering also makes adapting to changes in weather and level of physical exertion easier.

Keep a change of clothing available in case your work clothes get wet. If your clothes get wet, you should try to change into dry clothes as soon as possible.

Pay special attention to protecting your feet, hands, head, and face. Your head should be covered. Find gloves that will allow you to perform the tasks you need to perform and remember to put dry gloves on if your gloves get wet.

Wear boots or shoes that protect against cold and dampness. Footwear needs to be insulated and fit comfortably with several layers of socks.



Warming stations are also being opened this weekend for anyone seeking shelter from the freezing temperatures.

Due to the recent rise in the omicron variant, EMSA officials said Tulsans should still take the appropriate precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Trending Stories :



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --