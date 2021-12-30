Morgan Truck Body Teams with SEA Electric & Central Trailer Service
By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
4 days ago
MORGANTOWN, PA — Morgan Truck Body announced it is collaborating with SEA Electric and longtime Morgan-authorized distributor Central Trailer Service to fulfill orders for 40 EV truck bodies by year-end 2022. “It takes exceptional collaboration to bring a major order like this to fruition,” says Tom Diez, Vice...
Have you ever looked at a derelict electric wheelchair and thought “I bet I could make something great with that!” Of course you have- this is Hackaday, after all! And so did [Made in Poland], who managed to get a hold of a broken down electric wheelchair and put the full utility of his well equipped metalworking shop to work. The results? Lets just say it hauls.
— Penske Truck Leasing announced it recently completed the acquisition of the assets of DeCarolis Truck Rental, Inc., a transportation company based in Rochester, New York providing full-service truck leasing, rental, maintenance and repair services to a variety of customers primarily in the food processing and distribution, consumer distribution, and freight-hauling industries.
Vehicles ranging from delivery vans to tractor-trailers are the latest target in the Murphy Administration's plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality in the Garden State. One of the first states to make the move, New Jersey has announced the adoption of rules that will require the...
Having recently posted an article highlighting some of Nikola’s bad behavior, it’s only fair that the company receives some acknowledgment for delivering on a promise. Last week, the company shipped the first examples of its Tre battery-electric trucks in California. Two test vehicles were issued to Total Transportation...
Tesla has secured another order of Tesla Semi trucks, its upcoming electric class 8 semi trucks. Karat Packaging announced in a press release that it ordered 10 Tesla Semi trucks. The Tesla Semi has been delayed several times, but it now appears to be close to production, and the automaker...
It’s been a massive year for trucks, especially electric trucks from SUVs and pickups to mid-range and long-haul vehicles. Let’s look at some of the news of 2021 and what it means for the year ahead:. Notable truck investments in 2021. You couldn’t move in 2021 for news...
The Shenzhen-based, Chinese automaker BYD Co’s (OTC: BYDDY) all-electric vehicle sales soared by more than double in December, helping it outscore local rivals Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) combined for the full year as well. What Happened: BYD, which is...
China is currently the most prominent car market globally, which means it will likely dictate the future of the automobile industry. Considering what Chinese manufacturers are doing in the EV segment, is that a bad thing?. First, a quick look at 2020's global vehicle sales figures. Around 19.8 million new...
