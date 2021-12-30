ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Truck Body Teams with SEA Electric & Central Trailer Service

 4 days ago
MORGANTOWN, PA — Morgan Truck Body announced it is collaborating with SEA Electric and longtime Morgan-authorized distributor Central Trailer Service to fulfill orders for 40 EV truck bodies by year-end 2022. “It takes exceptional collaboration to bring a major order like this to fruition,” says Tom Diez, Vice...

Penske Truck Leasing Completes DeCarolis Truck Rental Acquisition

— Penske Truck Leasing announced it recently completed the acquisition of the assets of DeCarolis Truck Rental, Inc., a transportation company based in Rochester, New York providing full-service truck leasing, rental, maintenance and repair services to a variety of customers primarily in the food processing and distribution, consumer distribution, and freight-hauling industries.
12/31 and 1/1 at 10AM. Trucks, trailers, farm equipment, and misc.

TRUCKS: 2001 Peterbilt, 2002 379 Peterbilt w/sleeper, 2003 Ford F-650 w/dump 18K miles, 1994 Ford F-350 4×4 5 sp., 2000 Ford F350 pickup 2 wd, 2001 Ford F-350 w/flat bed, 1986 Chevrolet 3500 w/flat bed and miller Big 40 welder, 1985 Chevrolet C6500 service pole truck, 1955 white crane truck.
Nikola Delivers Electric Semi Trucks in California

Having recently posted an article highlighting some of Nikola’s bad behavior, it’s only fair that the company receives some acknowledgment for delivering on a promise. Last week, the company shipped the first examples of its Tre battery-electric trucks in California. Two test vehicles were issued to Total Transportation...
Tesla secures another order of electric semi trucks

Tesla has secured another order of Tesla Semi trucks, its upcoming electric class 8 semi trucks. Karat Packaging announced in a press release that it ordered 10 Tesla Semi trucks. The Tesla Semi has been delayed several times, but it now appears to be close to production, and the automaker...
How electric trucks became all the rage this year

It’s been a massive year for trucks, especially electric trucks from SUVs and pickups to mid-range and long-haul vehicles. Let’s look at some of the news of 2021 and what it means for the year ahead:. Notable truck investments in 2021. You couldn’t move in 2021 for news...
Truck tractors, dump trucks, flatbed trailers, and misc.

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: 10 TRUCK TRACTORS: (5)2019 Peterbilt 579, 2018. Peterbilt 567, 2015 Peterbilt 367, 2012 Kenworth T800, 2005 Kenworth W900,. SUPER VAC TRUCK: 2009 IH, WINCH TRUCK: 2005 IH, 3 DUMP TRUCKS: 2015. Western Star(5 axle), 2006Peterbilt(tri), 2005 Kenworth T800(tri), 4 DUMP. TRAILERS: New Delta 14ft.(t/a), 1999 East, 1998-1996 Cobra,...
6 Things Not To Leave In A Freezing North Dakota Vehicle

We just broke out of a pretty significant North Dakota cold snap. Overnight lows around 20 plus below and subzero highs are not a great way to ring in the New Year. Thankfully, we're getting a couple of days to warm up before we dive back into tundra temperatures for the middle part of the week.
Tracking potential for another snowstorm to hit Midwest, Northeast

As parts of the mid-Atlantic were dealing with the first significant snowstorm of the season early this week, AccuWeather meteorologists were busy monitoring the potential for yet another winter storm that may take shape and aim at areas from the Midwest to the Northeast late this week. The next storm brewing has the potential to bring snow to areas that were missed by the early-week storm from the Ohio Valley into the Northeast, and there is a possibility for more snow to reach portions of the Interstate 95 corridor.
The 1939 Pontiac Ghost Car, the World's First Transparent Car

Pontiac is called a spirit because of its openness. It was the first perfect car in America, designed by the famous manufacturer Norman White Geddes, named after the man who created the future. Presented as a vision of the future, it was produced for the 1939-40 World's Fair in New York, where it had an impact on the stability of General Motors Highways in the Horizons; and continues to provoke unrest today. It is believed to still be in operation, although no one angrily picked it up along the way. The idea for a spirit car was born as GM sponsored the 1939-1940 World's Fair in New York City. At the 1939-1940 World Trade Center, they decided it was worth trying to show their new product clearly. The exhibition car will eventually be sold and sold at several Pontiac stores, mainly for support purposes. He first visited the H&H Pontiac store in Gettysburg, PA; and in 1962, it was sold to another Pontiac dealer and later sold to a car collector named Don Barlup.
Slate

In late November, I got a suspected case of Delta. By Christmas, I had a suspected case of Omicron. My experience may not be so unusual.

Coronavirus Diaries is a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives. This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Amelia McConville, a 27-year-old PhD student in Dublin whose doctor suspects McConville was infected with two different coronavirus variants in two months. It has been transcribed, condensed, and edited for clarity by Aymann Ismail.
The Best Beer in Every State

Wine and beer have been competing for the title of America’s favorite drink for many years. And depending on the survey you look at, the answer may vary. There is no doubt that both are very popular. Though, preferences vary across the country. Even among beer lovers, preferences vary, with craft beer continuing to rise […]
