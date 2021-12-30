Raiders' Jermaine Eluemunor: Activated by Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here are four reasons why they will come away with the victory. There may not be a plethora of ways to overcome a challenge as difficult as the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Las Vegas Raiders must figure out a way to carve out a victory in a matchup that could make or break their challenging 2021 season.
Just a few days ago, a huge part of both the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts’ players were questionable to return for their crucial AFC matchup. In the last few days, we’ve seen both teams activate a majority of players listed on the COVID-19 list. “It was...
Wow. The Indianapolis Colts fell flat on their collective faces with a playoff berth in their grasp. Defeating the Raiders at home was the easiest route. Winning in Jacksonville is never a guarantee, as divisional games always end up closer than members of the national media might anticipate. EXCUSES. With...
Colts Notebook: Playoff hopes now rest on trip to Jacksonville. Despite Sunday's loss against the Raiders, the Colts still control their own postseason fate. All it takes is a win next week at Jacksonville -- where Indianapolis hasn't been victorious since 2014.
The Las Vegas Raiders announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 game. Raiders activated CB Casey Hayward, LB Cory Littleton, LB Denzel Perryman and DT Darius Philon from the COVID-19 list. Raiders elevated S Jordan Brown, C Hroniss Grasu, WR Tyron Johnson and DT...
INDIANAPOLIS — 3:56 p.m. Raiders FG is good. Raiders win. 23-20. 3:55 p.m. Raiders setting up for game winning FG. 3:55 p.m. Colts take final timeout. 3:54 p.m. Colts begin using timeouts. 3:52 p.m. Call reversed. No TD. Raiders player was down at the 25 yard line. 3:51 p.m....
Antonio Brown stripped his uniform off and left the field in a surreal scene during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game on Sunday, and we may now know what set him off. According to Bucs radio sideline reporter TJ Rives, Brown was benched by Bruce Arians prior to quitting...
Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
