NFL

Raiders' Jermaine Eluemunor: Activated by Raiders

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Raiders activated Eluemunor (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

4 reasons the Raiders will beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here are four reasons why they will come away with the victory. There may not be a plethora of ways to overcome a challenge as difficult as the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Las Vegas Raiders must figure out a way to carve out a victory in a matchup that could make or break their challenging 2021 season.
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders and Colts Activate Key Players from COVID-19 list

Just a few days ago, a huge part of both the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts’ players were questionable to return for their crucial AFC matchup. In the last few days, we’ve seen both teams activate a majority of players listed on the COVID-19 list. “It was...
NFL
theScore

Colts activate Wentz off COVID-19 list ahead of game vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz off the COVID-19 list ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced. Wentz will still require final clearance Sunday morning to play, though the expectation is he will be cleared, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The...
NFL
Woodward News

Raiders Colts Football

Colts Notebook: Playoff hopes now rest on trip to Jacksonville. Despite Sunday's loss against the Raiders, the Colts still control their own postseason fate. All it takes is a win next week at Jacksonville -- where Indianapolis hasn't been victorious since 2014.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Raiders activate key defenders off the covid list

The Las Vegas Raiders are playing for their playoff lives this Sunday. They head to Indianapolis with the Indianapolis Colts at full strength, with their players coming off the covid list. The defense will be the same for the most part. They activated most of their defenders off the covid...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Carson Wentz officially active against Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS — After a week of dealing with a number of players who landed on the COVID-19 list, the Raiders will be as close to full strength as possible when they face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. As will the Colts, who will have quarterback Carson Wentz back after...
NFL
WTHR

Colts-Raiders Game Blog:

INDIANAPOLIS — 3:56 p.m. Raiders FG is good. Raiders win. 23-20. 3:55 p.m. Raiders setting up for game winning FG. 3:55 p.m. Colts take final timeout. 3:54 p.m. Colts begin using timeouts. 3:52 p.m. Call reversed. No TD. Raiders player was down at the 25 yard line. 3:51 p.m....
NFL
The Spun

NFL

